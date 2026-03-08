Holy Cross Anglican School Offering its 3rd SPICE Culinary Program Starting May 5

After two successful culinary classes and 17 graduates, Holy Cross Anglican School is excited to announce that it will be starting the third SPICE (San Pedro Institute of Culinary Education) course on May 5, 2026 with 30 classes one night per week through December, culminating in a celebratory graduation dinner!

Holy Cross is seeking 12 students to complete this course and receive a culinary certification. Those restaurants who have sponsored students – Alaia, Victoria House, El Fugon, Hidden Treasure, Grand Caribe, Mohogany Bay and Bluewater Grill – have provided great feedback on the quality of instruction and development of their sponsored graduate.

Those interested in the course need to register at https://www.spicebz.com/application-form and arrange for payment of the $2,000 BZE fee with [email protected]. For donations, please also reach out to [email protected].

Thanks for your support of our program!