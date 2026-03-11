Lions from across Belize gather for 47th Zone 59 Convention

The 47th Annual Lions Zone 59 Convention brought Lions, Leos, and Cubs together from March 6th to 8th at the Grand Resort and Residences in Belize City. Hosted by the Sub Umbra Floreo Lions Club, the event united members from across Belize under the theme “Lions Serving with Purpose: Bridging Cultures, Empowering Communities and Inspiring Generations.” Key activities included elections, awards, cultural displays, a parade, and the revival of the Miss Lions Belize Queen pageant on March 7th.

The convention opened on March 6th with dedications honoring four women in service, including San Pedro Lions Club members Lion Manuela Marín and Lion Flora Graniel Ancona. Activities on March 7th featured zone reports and elections, where incumbent Lion Willie Chan was re-elected as Regional Chair. The San Pedro Cubs Brayden Martin, Miah Pascascio, and Brisa Graniel were also recognized for their community service.

The evening saw the Miss Lions Belize Queen pageant with six contestants vying for the crown. Representing the Belize City Sub Umbra Floreo Club was Camila Gonzalez; Sarahi Navarette represented the Belize City Club; the Orange Walk Club by Abriel Cuellar; the San Pedro Club by Lian Rivero; the Ladyville Club by Ellie Alamilla; and the Belmopan Club by Jenny Mejia. Contestants competed in three segments: introductions, cultural talent, and evening gown with questions.

The pageant, emceed by Kevin Mendez, reflected Lionism’s values of community, culture, leadership, and fellowship. Mendez welcomed guests and introduced the panel of judges: Deanni Laing, a youth leader and digital creator; Sherima Usher, former Miss Lions Zone 59 Queen 2002 and entrepreneur; Damian Moore, artist and designer; and Emilio Perrera, artisan.

Contestants performed cultural dances, poems, and songs, and answered questions related to service. One contestant defined humanitarian service as “giving back to every community, no matter how small,” emphasizing the importance of advocating for marginalized voices. Another contestant, San Pedro’s Lian Rivero, advised the current generation of Lions to “Continue serving our island community with pride,” noting the organization’s 50 years of service.

At the end of the competition, Lian Rivero was named Second Runner-Up, Ellie Alamilla placed as First Runner-Up, and Camila Gonzalez captured the title of Miss Lions Belize Queen.

A night market with more than 13 vendors ran alongside the pageant, featuring cultural booths hosted by Lions clubs. San Pedro’s booth represented East Indian culture, serving curry lamb, white rice, and lamb kebabs with naan prepared by Lion Chef Jennie of Elvis Kitchen. The booth placed second in the competition. Fireworks later capped the evening’s festivities.

Activities continued on March 8th with float decorations for a parade and additional awards. Among those recognized were San Pedro Lions President Rosalyn Tzib and Caye Caulker’s Veronica Young. Zone Chair pins were also presented to women in recognition of International Women’s Day.

Convention Chair Lion Jack Kuan described the event as particularly meaningful because of the visit from Past International President Lion Dr. Patti Hill. Accord leaders and the convention aimed to unify members, elect leaders, and inspire service. “The goal is to unite our members to celebrate in the spirit of community service,” Kuan said, noting the strong turnout for the night market and pageant featuring contestants aged from 13 to over 20.

Vice Zone Chair Indira Mejia Anderson, president of the Sub Umbra Floreo Lions Club, emphasized the importance of cultural preservation and youth empowerment. “The pageant is more about empowering these young ladies through service… all these young ladies are already winners,” she said. Anderson also highlighted the presence of first-time regional visitors and the organization’s focus on service rather than beauty.

The 47th convention strengthened the Lions’ service network in Belize, with initiatives targeting vulnerable groups, including children, the visually impaired, cancer patients, and diabetics. Kuan said the organization plans to expand projects and promote charitable efforts to secure grant funding. With new leaders elected and youth empowered, Lions Zone 59 Belize now aims to continue its community impact and increase participation in future events.