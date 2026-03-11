RE/MAX continues to lead Annual Softball Tournament

Team RE/MAX continues to lead the tournament standings after another round of intense matches. The games, held at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field), featured four teams that excited the many fans who came out to support their favorite sides.

The first match between RE/MAX and Crushers began at 10:30 AM on Sunday, March 8th. RE/MAX dominated the game, showing strength throughout the matchup. Crushers fought hard but couldn’t overcome RE/MAX’s strong performance. By the end of the game, RE/MAX took the victory after an action-packed contest.

The second game featured Team Marlins against Team Gladiators. Marlins initially took the lead, but Gladiators launched a strong comeback that eventually changed the course of the game. With a solid offensive effort, the Gladiators proved to be the stronger team that day and limited the Marlins’ chances to respond. After the final run was scored, Gladiators came out on top.

Following the matches, the top players were recognized. The Player of the Match between RE/MAX and the Crushers was Delbert Hinds, who recorded the most runs batted in for RE/MAX. The Player of the Match between the Marlins and the Gladiators was Konrad Gonzalez for his outstanding performance.

The softball games continue Sunday, March 15, at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The first game starts at 10:30AM, with the SPHS Sharks facing the Gladiators. The second game of the day will feature the Crushers versus the Marlins.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend and support their teams every Sunday. Softball has become another popular sport on the island, alongside football, volleyball, and basketball. The new tournament has made Sundays an exciting day for families who gather at Saca Chispas Field to watch some of the island’s most talented softball players in action.

The public can also follow tournament updates on the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page.