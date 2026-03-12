Belize Reflects on the Legacy of National Heroes Price and Goldson

On March 9th, Belize observed National Heroes and Benefactors Day. The National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) highlighted the country’s two national heroes, the Right Honorable George Price and the Honorable Philip Goldson.

The institute shared presentations about Price and Goldson, further educating the public on their contributions to the country. According to NICH, under Price’s leadership, Belize transitioned from a British colony into a sovereign, progressive, and independent nation. Price was known for his humility and dedication to the country and was regarded as a leader who traveled extensively across Belize, engaging citizens from all walks of life. After leading the colony to independence in September 1981, Price became widely known as the Father of the Nation.

Goldson, meanwhile, was recognized for his advocacy of fundamental human rights. He championed issues such as freedom of speech and improved socio-economic conditions for Belizeans. According to NICH, Goldson was also known for his strong stance against what he described as the “Unfounded Guatemalan Claim.” He consistently opposed Guatemala’s claim to Belizean territory, which included more than half of the country’s landmass, its maritime areas, and all of the Cayes.

Goldson also believed Belizeans should remain informed about negotiations between the British and Guatemalan governments as they sought to settle the dispute before independence in 1981. Those negotiations were never successful, and the territorial dispute is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Goldson was officially declared a national hero in 2008.

Price and Goldson were further honored in August 2025 when Belize introduced a new series of banknotes replacing the image of Queen Elizabeth II with their portraits. The redesigned bills, ranging from $2 to $100, feature advanced security elements, including PUREIMAGE™/IGNITE® threads, holographic stripes, and enhanced tactile features to assist the visually impaired.

British currency printer De La Rue designed the vibrant new note images that reflect Belize’s culture and history.