Cluckington Challenge Raises $10,000 for ACES Wildlife Rescue

Ambergris Caye’s community rallied for the fourth annual Cluckington Challenge on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in San Pedro Town. The island-wide putt-putt golf event featured eight bars hosting creative 18-hole courses. Players navigated the mini-golf challenge across different venues, raising $10,000 for ACES Wildlife Rescue, the only rescue, rehabilitation, and release center serving wildlife in the northern Cayes.

The event brought together locals and visitors to support ACES amid growing human development and shrinking natural habitats. Eight bars—Coconut Café, Castaway, Mesa, Crocs, Dog House, Coco’s Loco, Hurricanes, and Casey’s Boatyard—each built two or three unique holes. Participants traveled around the island, enjoying games, raffles, beer, and shots. A surprise highlight of this year’s event included playful hecklers stationed at each venue, with participants bidding in an auction for the chance to pie them in the face, adding to both the entertainment and fundraising.

Building on three previous editions, this year’s challenge expanded participation and surprises. Past events drew large crowds for charity mini golf, but Cluckington IV introduced the Heckler Pie Auction to add excitement. All players and hosts gathered at the end of the day for prize giveaways, including awards for the best and worst players, along with raffles featuring prizes from donors such as Tropic Air, Sun Sand Sold, Belize Reef Adventures, Elite, Tres Coco’s Resort, Aruna, Oceanic Expedition, Floreo, Drift Inn, and Island Life Apparel. Combined with entry fees, games, and auctions, the event successfully raised $10,000.

“Events like the Cluckington Challenge show just how strong and supportive this island community truly is,” said Niamh from the ACES team. “Every dollar raised helps us respond to wildlife emergencies, care for injured animals, and protect the fragile ecosystems of the northern Cayes. We are incredibly grateful to the organizers, sponsors, venues, and everyone who participated.”

The $10,000 will help fund ACES’ vital operations on Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, where donations largely sustain rescue efforts. As natural habitats continue to shrink, events like the Cluckington Challenge highlight the island community’s commitment to conservation. Organizers believe Cluckington V could surpass this year’s total, drawing more venues and creative fundraising ideas to support wildlife rescue efforts.