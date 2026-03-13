San Pedro Bids Farewell to Tourism Pioneer Celi McCorkle

The community of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and many across Belize were saddened on March 7th with the passing of island icon, entrepreneur, and tourism pioneer Celi Nuñez McCorkle at the age of 87. Referred to as the “Mother of Tourism,” McCorkle was recognized for opening the island’s first guesthouse, the Holiday Hotel, in 1965, which continues operating today. Her legacy and love for the island not only helped pave the way for San Pedro to become Belize’s premier tourism destination but also contributed significantly to the development of education on Ambergris Caye. Her influence will be remembered for generations to come.

McCorkle was born in the then village of San Pedro on April 25, 1938, to Frederico and Clara Nuñez. She grew up during a time when it was customary for girls to complete only elementary education before marrying. However, McCorkle had different aspirations. Curious about life beyond the island, she became the first girl from San Pedro to receive a government scholarship at the age of 12 and attended St. Catherine’s Academy in Belize City.

After graduating at age 16, she travelled to the United States, where she worked for three years as an office manager at a mahogany-exporting company, earning what was then considered a top salary of $135 per month. Upon returning to Belize, she met John Greif Sr., a World War II veteran pilot visiting from the United States. The two soon married and moved to Greif’s hometown of Paducah, Kentucky. McCorkle lived there until returning to San Pedro in 1964 with their two children, John Greif III and Celi Jeanne Varela.

A year later, on June 16, 1965, the Holiday Hotel officially opened with just five rooms. The opening was attended by then Premier Honorable George Cadle Price. At that time, San Pedro lacked electricity, running water, telephones, or an airstrip. Despite these challenges, visitors started arriving at La Isla Bonita by sailboat. Historical accounts mention that guests were picked up in a Land Rover, the island’s only vehicle, and their luggage was carried to the hotel in a wheelbarrow. Five years later, dive tourism began to grow on the island, helping San Pedro become a more popular tourist destination.

The proud San Pedrana played a vital role in shaping Ambergris Caye’s tourism industry. She dedicated much of her life to showcasing the island’s beauty to visitors from around the world. McCorkle is remembered as a trailblazer whose efforts helped transform San Pedro into one of Belize’s most recognized destinations, leaving a lasting mark on the country’s tourism landscape.

Beyond tourism, McCorkle was also among the dedicated group of individuals who helped establish San Pedro High School in 1971. Alongside fellow founders Angel Nuñez, Martha Guerrero, Al Felly, and Alan Forman, McCorkle played an instrumental role in laying the foundation for a school that would serve generations of young people on Ambergris Caye.

She later became the first Chairlady of the high school, bringing leadership, vision, determination, and valuable connections that helped turn the founders’ dream into reality. The school remembers her for her commitment to education and her unwavering belief in San Pedro’s youth. That vision helped shape the institution, which proudly continues to operate today as the island’s only high school. “Her legacy lives on not only in the tourism industry she helped pioneer, but also in the classrooms, hallways, and achievements of the many students who have passed through the doors of San Pedro High School,” the school management noted.

Local and national leaders widely recognized McCorkle for her contributions. The San Pedro Town Council said her legacy will live on in the community she helped shape. Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez described her as a beloved matriarch, visionary entrepreneur, and true pioneer whose life forever changed the island. “We also give thanks for a life guided by clarity of purpose, resilient strength, and steadfast belief in a better future for San Pedro. Her warm welcome will live on in every smiling host, every visitor who falls under our island’s spell, and in the thriving tourism she helped create,” Perez stated.

The Minister of Tourism, Honorable Anthony Mahler, and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) praised McCorkle for establishing the foundation of tourism on the island. “Throughout her life, she was a passionate advocate for Belize and for San Pedro, tirelessly promoting the island as a premier destination for travelers from around the world,” they noted. McCorkle was honored by the BTB with several awards, including the Minister’s Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Special Recognition for her invaluable contributions to the development of Belize’s tourism industry.

Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño also recognized her as a champion and pioneer of Belize’s tourism industry. “A true pioneer, she opened doors for livelihoods, helped the world discover Belize, and championed the authenticity that makes our tourism industry special,” he said. “Her legacy lives on in the island she loved and the sector she helped build.”

McCorkle was laid to rest on March 9th, a public and bank holiday in Belize honoring the country’s heroes. Those attending the funeral service at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church said it was a fitting day for her farewell, as she was widely considered a hero on the island for her significant contributions to La Isla Bonita.

She is survived by nine siblings, four children, seventeen grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Her family expressed sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. McCorkle will always be remembered as a woman whose vision, strength, and determination helped shape a thriving community and tourism industry.