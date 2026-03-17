Thursday, March 19, 2026
Community and Society

Jazelie Azueta and Martin Dawson host women’s self-defence training

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Islander Jazelie ‘Jaz’ Azueta organized a teen and women’s self-defence seminar on March 15th in collaboration with Martin Dawson of Dawson’s Pit Fighters. The session taught participants physical techniques to help them protect themselves if attacked.
The course started at 10AM, and according to Dawson, participants learned basic but effective self-defence techniques. He explained that one of the most significant benefits is that women gain the knowledge needed to defend themselves physically. The training included tips and practical guidance on handling emergency and difficult situations.
“It is important that whenever women face any physical harassment, they know how to handle the situation,” Dawson said. “One of the very important parts of this training is teaching women not to panic and to remember the necessary steps to fight off these situations.” He added that the self-defence lessons are intended to help build women’s confidence and prepare them mentally and physically.
Azueta was pleased with the turnout, as almost a dozen participants attended the event. She told the young women that the training was about empowerment and overcoming fear.
“As women, we should never have to go through life afraid,” she said. “But we do have a responsibility to be aware, to trust our instincts, and to be prepared. Self-defence is not about fighting, it is about confidence, knowing that your voice, space, and safety matter.”
Azueta added that when women are educated, prepared, and united, they become stronger than any fear placed before them. “Today we grow and remind ourselves that we are powerful,” she remarked.

She also shared plans to organize another self-defence training session soon, allowing participants to learn additional techniques. “To those who wanted to participate this time and could not, we look forward to seeing you in another training session,” she said.
Azueta and Dawson thanked the participants and wished them a happy Women’s Month, reminding them how important and valued they are. March is celebrated annually as Women’s Month, and throughout the month, various activities are held in San Pedro to honour island women. These include empowering events such as business expos and sporting activities that highlight women’s strength and athletic talents.

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For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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