Island Community Celebrates 100th Birthday of Tomasita Gomez

On Sunday, March 15th, the island community celebrated the 100th birthday of Tomasita Reymunda Guerrero de Gomez. Family and friends from across the island and beyond celebrated the remarkable milestone at her residence. Many islanders stopped by to extend their warm wishes to Tomasita as she reached this extraordinary moment in her life.

Tomasita, regarded as the oldest resident of San Pedro, welcomed a large crowd of islanders to her home on Pescador Drive around 2PM for a special mass led by Father Eduardo Montemayor of the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church. Tomasita has played a key role in preserving the island’s traditions and making sure that San Pedro’s culture continues to thrive. These include popular events like the San Pedro Carnival, which has long involved the Gomez family’s support in activities such as painting and the Comparsas. Tomasita has also been a strong supporter of the Catholic faith on the island, so it was a special honor for Father Montemayor to lead the Mass celebrating her life.

After the mass, loved ones and friends took turns spending time with her. Many waited patiently in line for the opportunity to greet her and share a few words with the remarkable centenarian. Tomasita acknowledged everyone who took the time to be there with her. With a soft voice, she thanked those who congratulated her on the milestone.

Royal wishes from His Majesty



Tomasita was congratulated not only by the hundreds of islanders visiting her home but also by His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The British monarch traditionally sends congratulatory cards and messages to citizens celebrating their 100th birthday. This tradition extends to residents of the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories, and some Commonwealth realms. Belize is a Commonwealth nation, and the King serves as the country’s Head of State.

The message on the card, signed by both the King and Queen, read: “We are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday on 15th March 2026. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”

Tomasita Gomez’s early days and legacy

This exemplary San Pedrana was born on March 15, 1926, to Josefa Patricia and Ponsiano Guerrero. She was one of nine children raised by her parents, including six girls and three boys. Her family shared that, from a very young age, Tomasita demonstrated strong discipline and respect for her elders and was an exemplary student at school.

At the age of 11, she was selected to join the church choir because of her singing abilities. According to her family, this was when she developed a deep love for the church and dreamed of leading rosaries, novenas, and the Litany of Saints. She became very devoted to her faith, regularly attending church services and religious classes. She was also known for attending mass every day in May, the month dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

At age 15, Tomasita sought work to help support her family. According to relatives, she spent two years washing and ironing for a living. During that time, she discovered her true talent in sewing and soon became the town’s leading seamstress. Tomasita sewed everything from underwear to full wedding attire for both brides and grooms. She also made cloth flower arrangements, which she sent to Belize City to sell.

When Tomasita was 19 years old, she became the first person on the island to perform hair permanents. At the time, the only brand available was called “Toni.” Having a perm was considered a big deal in those days and was typically reserved for special occasions. Instead of traveling to Belize City, many young women began visiting Tomasita’s home to get their “Tonis” for just $3. Over time, she also developed skills in haircutting and cake decorating.

Marriage

On December 17, 1950, Tomasita married Ernesto Gomez Sr., and together they raised three children, Nellie, Ernesto, and Einer Gomez. Two years after her marriage, she was selected from the choir to sing a solo accompanied by a violin during the Resurrection Mass held at Central Park.



Throughout her life, she continued leading rosaries and novenas and would always willingly accept when asked to lead prayers. Year after year, Tomasita participated in many religious ceremonies, including the Novena of Guadalupe, Stations of the Cross, Dia de San Pedro procession, Las Posadas, and Rosario de las Animas.



The exemplary San Pedrana has been a member of the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal since 1952. Throughout her life, Tomasita has instilled her values in her children, friends, and hundreds of people in the community.

Reaching the milestone of 100 years is considered a blessing and a testament to resilience. Tomasita is among the oldest persons in Belize and in the world. According to information available online and from Belizean media outlets, the oldest person in the country is Gilbert “Bertie” Winston Ellis, who celebrated his 109th birthday on September 24, 2025.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in wishing Tomasita a very happy 100th birthday.