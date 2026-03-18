Thursday, March 19, 2026
Community and Society

Women’s Market Day Highlights Local Entrepreneurs in San Pedro

Share

On March 14th, a Women’s Market Day was held in San Pedro Town from 11AM to 3PM at the Cart Stop. Sponsored by the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation for Belize, the event was hosted by San Pedro Town Councilor Dianeli Aranda. It featured 14 booths highlighting local women-run businesses offering everything from handmade crafts and plants to clothing, unique finds, and online stores.
The event aimed to create a space for women entrepreneurs to showcase their work and feel supported. Organizers used community networks and social media to invite participants, focusing on inclusivity. Planning involved coordinating vendors, setting up the layout at the busy Cart Stop, and ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for both vendors and attendees. DJ Baby’s music added to the ambiance, and food options included barbecue plates and ice cream.
The initiative stemmed from recognizing the many talented women operating small businesses who needed greater visibility. With support from the foundation and the wider community, organizers successfully brought the concept to life. Previous efforts, such as the foundation’s laptop donation supporting gender-based violence initiatives and other women-focused activities, helped build momentum for the market.
Vendors shared insights into their businesses during the event. Vianey Perez of Resin Creations showcased her epoxy resin pieces, explaining, “All of these are handmade from epoxy resin… dry flowers, sometimes shells from the beach, a lot of recycled stuff.” Alexandra Acosta of Caye Pups highlighted her natural dog treats, noting, “Locally naturally made…trachea, beef liver, bully sticks… all smoked or dehydrated, packed with nutrients.” Aileen Garcia, one of the youngest entrepreneurs present, represented Brim Supply Co. and Pastels Preloved, stating, “I own a business that sells hats… a new business that just launched online… and my online store sells clothes.” Robyn Outerbridge of Art from the Heart explained her creations, saying, “Brown bag angels… I make them out of brown paper bags… meant as little thank you gifts… all different nationalities and occupations.”

Councilor Aranda shared a message of unity and empowerment, stating, “When we support each other, we all grow. The Women’s Market is about women rising together and building a stronger community.” Organizers indicated plans to host more markets in the future to expand opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Initiatives like this continue to strengthen the local economy, inspire young business owners, and complement San Pedro’s growing tourism industry.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun