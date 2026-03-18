Women’s Market Day Highlights Local Entrepreneurs in San Pedro

On March 14th, a Women’s Market Day was held in San Pedro Town from 11AM to 3PM at the Cart Stop. Sponsored by the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation for Belize, the event was hosted by San Pedro Town Councilor Dianeli Aranda. It featured 14 booths highlighting local women-run businesses offering everything from handmade crafts and plants to clothing, unique finds, and online stores.

The event aimed to create a space for women entrepreneurs to showcase their work and feel supported. Organizers used community networks and social media to invite participants, focusing on inclusivity. Planning involved coordinating vendors, setting up the layout at the busy Cart Stop, and ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for both vendors and attendees. DJ Baby’s music added to the ambiance, and food options included barbecue plates and ice cream.

The initiative stemmed from recognizing the many talented women operating small businesses who needed greater visibility. With support from the foundation and the wider community, organizers successfully brought the concept to life. Previous efforts, such as the foundation’s laptop donation supporting gender-based violence initiatives and other women-focused activities, helped build momentum for the market.

Vendors shared insights into their businesses during the event. Vianey Perez of Resin Creations showcased her epoxy resin pieces, explaining, “All of these are handmade from epoxy resin… dry flowers, sometimes shells from the beach, a lot of recycled stuff.” Alexandra Acosta of Caye Pups highlighted her natural dog treats, noting, “Locally naturally made…trachea, beef liver, bully sticks… all smoked or dehydrated, packed with nutrients.” Aileen Garcia, one of the youngest entrepreneurs present, represented Brim Supply Co. and Pastels Preloved, stating, “I own a business that sells hats… a new business that just launched online… and my online store sells clothes.” Robyn Outerbridge of Art from the Heart explained her creations, saying, “Brown bag angels… I make them out of brown paper bags… meant as little thank you gifts… all different nationalities and occupations.”

Councilor Aranda shared a message of unity and empowerment, stating, “When we support each other, we all grow. The Women’s Market is about women rising together and building a stronger community.” Organizers indicated plans to host more markets in the future to expand opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Initiatives like this continue to strengthen the local economy, inspire young business owners, and complement San Pedro’s growing tourism industry.