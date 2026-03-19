BTB partners with “Dr. of the Flats” to train San Pedro tour guides

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB), in collaboration with trainer Omar Arceo, known as “Dr. of the Flats,” launched the first adult fly-fishing training course for licensed tour guides in San Pedro, Belize. The six-day program ran from March 3rd to March 14th, culminating in an informal certificate presentation and dinner held at La Mulata Backyard Eatery on March 14th at 7:30PM. Ten participants completed rigorous training sessions to expand their professional skills.

The collaboration provided tour guides with specialized fly-fishing knowledge to help diversify their income during slower tourism seasons. BTB Capacity Coordinator Tracey Dawson described the training as “very tedious” but successful, covering topics such as rod assembly, knot tying, casting techniques, wading, sight fishing, and ecosystem recognition to properly match flies with crustaceans commonly targeted by species such as bonefish, permit, and tarpon.

Arceo observed that the trainees were “attentive, excited, and punctual,” making progress in daily classes that covered everything from basic equipment setup to advanced techniques such as reading tides and moon phases to better understand fish feeding patterns. Training sessions took place every day from 9AM to 2PM. Ariel McFadzean Smith helped Arceo with logistics throughout the program.

The initiative expands on BTB’s ongoing tour guide certification programs, which are necessary for legal operation in Belize. Participants included certified general tour guides, licensed fishing guides, and individuals currently completing their tour guide training courses. Arceo, a respected figure in San Pedro known for his conservation work, brought his expertise from youth fly fishing camps and sustainable fishing practices to the adult training program, helping participants prepare for the busy tourism season from November to April.

The course concluded with a gathering at La Mulata Backyard Eatery near Neri’s Tacos, where the ten participants received their BTB certificates. Those completing the program included Zamir Leal, Samir Nunez, Christian Ruano, Julian Rivero, Jayden Sutherland, Abel Coleman, Duane Jones, Elwin Gill, Shawn Guerrero, and the only female participant, Alexandria Deshield.

Dawson thanked Minister of Tourism Anthony Mahler, Director of Tourism Evan Tillett, and Director of Cruise and Capacity Lloyd Enriquez, noting that their assistance and guidance helped make the training possible. Minister Andre Perez donated three scholarships for the program, while the San Pedro Town Council and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve each contributed two scholarships.

Trainees shared positive feedback on the hands-on experience during the closing gathering. Duane Jones, who is completing his general tour guide course, appreciated the “in-depth knowledge” gained on gear, knots, flies, and fish behavior, noting that it expands opportunities beyond snorkeling tours. Christian Ruano, a snorkeling guide with five years of experience, described the training as “very informative and fun,” highlighting the opportunity to network with experts such as Arceo.

Newcomer Julian Rivero highlighted the differences between traditional and fly-fishing techniques, emphasizing the importance of spotting fish in muddy or sandy conditions, maintaining camouflage, and executing precise casts. Certified fishing guide Samir Nuñez described the training as “humbling,” saying it allowed him to refresh his knowledge while also mentoring newer guides. Sole female trainee Alexandria Deshield, who comes from a family involved in fly fishing, described the course as a “refresher” and expressed her goal of becoming Belize’s first female flats fly fishing guide.

BTB plans to expand the program annually to destinations such as Dangriga, Placencia, and Punta Gorda, training more than ten guides per session to continue building a pool of specialized tourism professionals. Dawson confirmed that the certificates attest to competency, enabling guides to offer fly-fishing services alongside their existing tours. The initiative is expected to strengthen Belize’s reputation for world-class flats fishing while supporting local livelihoods amid growing tourism demand.