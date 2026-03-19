San Pedro Town Council Advances Infrastructure Works Across the Island

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) continues to carry out a series of infrastructure improvements across the island, focusing on road conditions, drainage systems, and environmental concerns. As part of these efforts, crews completed initial repairs on the Boca del Rio Bridge on Tuesday, March 17th, and Wednesday, March 18th, working from 6PM each evening. The work included replacing damaged cobblestones and paving in affected areas, while other upgrades like drain cleaning, maintenance hole repairs, and sargassum removal are being done in various parts of town.

The repairs addressed wear and tear on the cobblestone areas at the foot of the bridge, which had deteriorated due to heavy traffic and weather. Crews carried out the work over two days, removing damaged cobblestones and pouring new concrete. Work was scheduled at night to minimize traffic disruption while allowing access for pedestrians and light vehicles when possible. Authorities also noted that vandalism occurred during the repair period, but no suspects have been identified.

Recent rains temporarily paused some ongoing road work, shifting attention to sargassum cleanup efforts across San Pedro. Cleanup activities covered several areas, especially downtown. San Pedro still faces an increased influx of sargassum along its eastern coast, with accumulations reported in multiple locations over the past few weeks. These beach clean-ups focus on removing excess sargassum to keep the buildup under control.



Drains in the town core, as well as in San Mateo, DFC, San Pedrito, and San Pablo, were also cleared.

Town Council Operations Manager Alex Arceo expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation. “We thank everyone for their support during these essential works,” he said. “Let’s all work together to keep our beautiful island clean.”

Officials said that once weather conditions improve, full road resurfacing is expected to resume. The ongoing infrastructure upgrades aim to improve road conditions, reduce flood risks by clearing drainage systems, and enhance overall traffic flow in the coming weeks.