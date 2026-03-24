Tour guide graduation honors San Pedro’s tourism pioneers

During the recent graduation of new tour guides in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, held on March 20th, a group of veteran tourism pioneers was recognized for their decades of contribution to the island’s tourism industry. The honored were acknowledged for their contributions to the development of San Pedro’s tourism product and for their continued dedication to the sector.

The ceremony was held at the Sagebrush Church auditorium and began with an invocation by tour operator Steve Bowen. Master of Ceremonies and President of the San Pedro Tour Guide Association, Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, emphasized that the 20 senior tour guides honored have each dedicated more than 40 years to the industry. He called them pioneers who helped shape tourism on the island long before it became the thriving sector it is today, noting their role in sharing Belize’s culture, navigating local waters, and protecting natural resources.

The audience, which included 26 new graduates, also heard remarks from Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, who expressed appreciation for the senior guides while encouraging the new group to maintain high standards in their profession. He reminded them of their role as ambassadors for the island and emphasized the importance of professionalism and passion when engaging with visitors.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez also addressed the crowd, praising the honored for their discipline and dedication. He urged the new tour guides to follow their example and take pride in representing Belize, emphasizing his ongoing support for initiatives that enhance local skills and opportunities in the tourism industry.

Additional remarks were delivered by Dean Paul Kelly of San Pedro Junior College and representatives from the Belize Tourism Board, who commended both the graduates and awardees for their commitment to an industry that supports thousands of livelihoods in San Pedro and across the country.

Following the formal segment, the senior tour guides were invited to the front to receive their recognition. Those honored included George Eiley, Turiano Vasquez, Tito Alamilla, Omar Arceo, Francisco Arceo, Abel Guerrero Sr., Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, Martin Leslie, Geraldo Badillo, Jose ‘Changa’ Paz, Toto Brown, Francisco Verde, Roberto Bradley Sr., Severe Guerrero, Ramon Guerrero, Carlos Marin Sr., Erlindo Graniel, Juan Allamilla, Gil Gonzalez, and Felipe Ancona.



The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to the new graduates, many of whom also received their official tour guide licenses from the Belize Tourism Board. The new tour guides include Abel Coleman, Alejandro Villanueva, Ashton Usher, Clifton Casimiro, Craig Morey, Daid Humes, Duanes Jones, Eduardo Carcamo, Edward Polanco, Ermis Morales, Evandalo Milligan, Gustavo Melendez, Jason Arnold, Joshua Moralez, Jovanni Sosa, Julian Rivero, Kristen Rivero, Litzy Guillen, Pedro Velasquez, Rodolfo Laines, Rodolfo Dominguez, Shawn Guerrero, Terrence Crizanto, Winsdale Rogers, Zamir Leal, and Luis MonteThe ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to the new graduates, many of whom also received their official tour guide licenses from the Belize Tourism Board. The new tour guides include Abel Coleman, Alejandro Villanueva, Ashton Usher, Clifton Casimiro, Craig Morey, Daid Humes, Duanes Jones, Eduardo Carcamo, Edward Polanco, Ermis Morales, Evandalo Milligan, Gustavo Melendez, Jason Arnold, Joshua Moralez, Jovanni Sosa, Julian Rivero, Kristen Rivero, Litzy Guillen, Pedro Velasquez, Rodolfo Laines, Rodolfo Dominguez, Shawn Guerrero, Terrence Crizanto, Winsdale Rogers, Zamir Leal, and Luis Monteros.ros.

The tour guide training program is expected to continue throughout the year, providing opportunities for more islanders interested in entering the tourism industry.