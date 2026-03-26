San Pedro celebrates women with first Red Carpet Gala event

San Pedro Town Council, in collaboration with Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, sponsored the inaugural Red Carpet Gala on Friday, March 20th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The free event, which began at 7PM, attracted more than 100 women for an evening of dining, networking, and celebration.

Organized by the San Pedro Gender-Based Violence Committee, chaired by Ana Najarro, the gala was part of the activities celebrating Women’s Month. The event began with a welcome speech by Councilor Dianeli Aranda, followed by presentations from guest speakers, including Wilema Alamilla Gonzalez, Gianne Gillett, Mariel Calderon, and Minister of Blue Economy and Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez.

The evening served as a meet-and-greet designed to honour the strength and contributions of women in their homes, workplaces, and communities. Attendees enjoyed complimentary meals and beverages while engaging in conversation and networking. Several local sponsors supported the initiative, including Casa Pan Dulce, Evelyn Kellogg, Wine de Vine, Quality Chicken, and Letty Hernandez. Volunteers, including fourth-form students from San Pedro High School, completing community service hours, assisted with coordination and service throughout the event.

According to organizers, the gala was created to introduce a new and meaningful activity for Women’s Month on the island. Najarro explained that the goal was to bring together women of all ages, especially mothers and daughters, in a space that encourages connection and empowerment. Despite limited national funding, the committee secured support through local sponsorships and community contributions.

Speakers throughout the evening emphasized resilience, empowerment, and the importance of ongoing advocacy. Gender Development Officer Gianne Gillett highlighted the need to recognize women beyond the designated month, noting that their contributions should be acknowledged year-round. Honourable Perez also shared remarks stressing the importance of continuing to address the challenges women face, especially within households and communities.

Najarro reiterated that the gala aimed to highlight the strength and resilience of women, noting that many continue to overcome significant challenges while supporting their families and communities.

The event was considered a success by organizers, who appreciated the strong turnout and community support. Plans are already in progress to expand the initiative next year, aiming to host a larger event with more speakers and to strengthen advocacy efforts against gender-based violence in San Pedro.