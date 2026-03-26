SPRCS Marching Band returns to Bandfest stage

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) marching band from San Pedro will represent the island at Bandfest 2026, scheduled to take place this year in Orange Walk Town. Directed by Antonio Aragon, the drum corps band has 73 members, including a group of dancers chosen to perform in both street and field shows. This will be the band’s fourth appearance at the national event, where it remains the only primary school competing alongside high school and private marching bands.

Bandfest is one of Belize’s leading youth music and performance competitions, drawing marching bands from all over the country for a highly competitive showcase. The annual event usually kicks off with a street parade, followed by a full-day stadium competition where bands are judged on choreography, musical execution, precision, and overall presentation. Featuring hundreds of participants, mainly high school and organized bands, the event emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and national pride.

Preparation for the competition has been intensive, with Aragon noting that the group is better prepared this year. He credited experienced choreographer Shannon Perez for strengthening the band’s routines, focusing on precision and overall performance. Unlike traditional marching bands, which include wind instruments, SPRCS’s group performs as a drum corps, using snares, bass drums, cymbals, and xylophones. Meanwhile, San Pedro High School’s marching band, which has participated in previous editions, will not compete this year.

The SPRCS marching band first participated in Bandfest in 2023 as a non-competitive entry. In its second year, the group entered the competition and finished third. Last year, the band competed in Independence Village but was not ranked despite a strong performance. These experiences have highlighted the challenges of competing as a primary school against older and more experienced groups.

Fundraising efforts have been vital in supporting the band’s participation. Through school events, sales drives, and community initiatives, along with a dedicated committee and sponsors, the band has covered major expenses. Aragon noted that participation remains expensive, with past costs ranging from $30,000 to $40,000 for transportation, lodging, meals, uniforms, and equipment. This year’s trip to Orange Walk is projected to cost around $50,000 due to rising travel and logistical costs.

He expressed gratitude to the San Pedro community for its continued support, emphasizing that the experience goes beyond competition. According to Aragon, the opportunity for students to perform on a national stage and represent their island is invaluable.

SPRCS School plans to expand its program into a full marching band. An instructor is expected to begin teaching wind instruments after the Easter break, to develop a complete band by September. Participation in Bandfest is expected to further inspire young musicians and strengthen San Pedro’s presence in Belize’s music and cultural scene.

This year’s sponsors include Castillos Hardware, A&J’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Service, The James Group Belize, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Coral Cable, Quality Chicken, Palapa Bar and Grill, Fishing King, Xsite Belize, Dr. Javier Zuniga, Heaven’s Veggies, Corona del Mar, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Green Espresso, the San Pedro Town Council, Washington University of Health and Science, Caribeña Enterprises, Graniel’s Dreamland and Construction, and Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez.