Blue Teddy Bear Campaign launched to strengthen child protection efforts

Belize has officially launched the national “Blue Teddy Bear Campaign” to address violence and sexual abuse against children. Government agencies, UNICEF, and community partners introduced the initiative in Belize City, with plans for outreach in San Pedro. The event occurred on March 20th under the leadership of the National Commission for Families and Children (NCFC), in collaboration with UNICEF Belize and the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs.

The campaign encourages families, schools, businesses, and the broader public to become Blue Teddy Bear Champions by learning how to recognize abuse, report it, and support survivors.

The initiative features a blue teddy bear with a band-aid, symbolizing comfort, healing, and protection for children. Organizers stated that the campaign aims to go beyond raising awareness and move into tangible action, including training community groups, strengthening child protection referral pathways, and improving institutional responses to suspected abuse. The campaign is being piloted in Southside Belize City, an area identified as highly vulnerable, with plans to reach more than 800 people through schools, companies, and community organizations. Officials stressed that the goal is to normalize reporting, reduce stigma, and make it easier for children and caregivers to seek help.

Months before the official launch, the NCFC and UNICEF had already started building partnerships with the Belize Police Department. They collaborated with senior officers to align investigative practices and child protection protocols with the campaign’s objectives. These initial discussions focused on clarifying reporting procedures, preserving evidence, and coordinating follow-up with social service agencies. The groundwork has established the foundation for a coordinated national rollout, where the blue teddy bear symbol will be used in public materials, school sessions, media campaigns, and community outreach to reinforce the message that every child has the right to grow up safe and free from violence.

In San Pedro, the local branch of the Department of Human Services and Family Support is expanding its outreach as part of this broader child and family protection initiative. Gender Development Officer Giannie Gillett explained that the team has experienced success with an information booth-style event held at the Family Court, where the magistrate noted that many attendees found the sessions helpful enough to warrant continuing the activity throughout the year.

Gillett mentioned that the department plans to expand outreach efforts in public areas, including clinics, police stations in both San Pedro and Caye Caulker, and schools. The goal is to increase residents’ awareness of available services and how to access them.

San Pedro’s team also plans to rotate officers more frequently at the police station in Caye Caulker so that at least one family support or gender development officer is present weekly to conduct intakes, record cases, and ensure proper follow-up. The Gender-Based Violence Committee in San Pedro currently focuses on ministry-led outreach, with committee-driven events expected soon.

Gillett emphasized that domestic and intimate partner violence can take many forms, including physical, financial, emotional, psychological, and sexual abuse. She noted that many victims might not recognize all these forms as abuse. The department urges residents to contact the police in cases of immediate danger and to use the Ministry’s 24-hour support line for counseling, safety planning, court information, and referrals at +501-614-9044 or via email at [email protected].