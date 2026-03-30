Belize Lions Clubs Aim for 400+ Members by June

Lions Clubs across Belize aim for at least 400 members by June 2026 as part of a national effort to expand local service clubs and elevate Belize from a provisional region to a full Lions Clubs International district. The initiative involves volunteers, newly formed clubs, and community projects in areas such as San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and Sarteneja, coordinated under Zone 59.

The push comes from requirements set by Lions International. To gain district status, Belize must have either 16 local clubs or 400 registered members. According to zone leaders, Belize currently has about 320 members and needs to close that gap to qualify. Achieving district status would give Belize voting rights at international conventions, instead of just attending as a guest. It would also enable full participation in the annual Istmania Convention hosted by Central American countries. This year’s convention is scheduled to take place in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Before this expansion, Lions in Belize operated as a small “special zone” of four clubs. Under a post-COVID growth plan, that number increased to nine clubs and has since expanded further with new groups, including one in Caye Caulker. The Caye Caulker club began with 16 members and is expected to formalize its structure by electing officers, including a president, vice president, treasurer, and communications lead.

The steady growth reflects a long-term strategy to expand service work across rural and coastal communities. In Sarteneja, upcoming initiatives include a planned boat ramp project, a community cleanup campaign, and a one-day clinic in collaboration with the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired.

Rosalyn Tzib, president of the San Pedro Lions Club, explained the importance of reaching the 400-member milestone. She noted that Lions in Belize have grown from four clubs to a provisional region of 10 clubs. According to Tzib, achieving the membership target would increase international participation and give Belize a stronger voice at higher levels within the organization. She added that a seminar will be held in San Pedro for individuals interested in learning more about the club’s mission and activities. Tzib also emphasized that the organization is non-political and non-religious, welcoming members from all backgrounds.

In San Pedro, the club currently has about 60 members and is focusing on recruiting individuals dedicated to active service. Planned projects include a schoolyard drum initiative, beautifying Mosquito Park, and overnight cleanup efforts that also serve as recruitment opportunities. For more information or to join the San Pedro Lions Club, interested persons can contact +1-501-608-8566 or email [email protected].

If current growth continues, Belize’s Lions Clubs could meet or surpass the 400-member goal before June, paving the way for full district status and a stronger presence within Lions International’s regional network.