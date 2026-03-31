Mighty Blue Jaguars Bring Home Band Fest Championship to San Pedro

The Mighty Blue Jaguars Drum Corps of San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School (SPRCS) returned to the island as champions following an outstanding performance at this year’s Belize Band Fest. The island marching band secured first place in the School Band Category at the annual event held on March 28th in Orange Walk Town.

This marks the first time SPRCS has won the competition. In 2024, the school placed third, and since then, members have trained consistently to improve their performance. Their dedication paid off this year, delivering a strong presentation from the opening parade to their field performance at the People’s Stadium.

The event began shortly after 9AM with a parade starting on Dunn Street and ending on Fonseca Street before the bands entered the stadium. The Mighty Blue Jaguars impressed spectators along the route with well-choreographed routines. Following the parade, all bands proceeded to the People’s Stadium, where the day-long competition continued.

The opening ceremony commenced after 1PM with welcome remarks from Orange Walk Mayor Ladrick Shepherd, who wished participants success. Minister of Health and Wellness Honorable Kevin Bernard also addressed attendees, commending the organizers, Love FM, and highlighting the importance of the event in showcasing youth talent. Ambassador Lynn Young and Band Fest Committee Chairman Dr. Rene Villanueva Sr. also spoke, emphasizing the role of the festival in celebrating Belizean culture and youth expression.

In the School Band Category, New Hope High School opened the competition with a performance that included motorcycles, a first in Band Fest history. The Mighty Blue Jaguars followed, delivering a polished routine directed by Antonio Aragon and choreographed by Shannon Perez, featuring coordinated transitions between drummers and dancers.

The competition continued with performances from several community bands, including the Water Walker Marching Band, Rythmatic Elite Drum Corps, Belize Police Uprising Drum Corps, Mahogany Heights Dream Corps, San Estevan Drum Corps, and the Orange Walk Uprising Marching Band. The defending champions, Independence High School Drum Corps, also delivered a strong performance featuring a historical storyline of Belize. The competition concluded with Central Drum Corps, which brought a vibrant carnival-themed presentation.

Following the performances, a knockout-style segment saw top bands competing in timed rounds. San Pedro advanced to the second round but was eliminated by the Belize Police Uprising Drum Corps. The Orange Walk Uprising Drum Corps emerged as the winner of that segment.

During the closing ceremony, awards were presented for Best Choreographer and Best Director, followed by the announcement of the overall winners. The Mighty Blue Jaguars of SPRCS were declared champions of the School Band Category, sparking celebrations among team members. Aragon praised the group’s dedication, noting that their months of training led to the achievement.

New Hope High School placed second in the School Band Category. In the Community Band Category, third place went to Rythmatic Elite Drum Corps, second place to Belize Police Uprising Drum Corps, and first place to Independence High School Drum Corps.

First-place winners received $5,000 along with trophies and medals. Second place received $3,000, while third place earned $2,000, each accompanied by trophies and medals.

Upon their return to San Pedro, the Mighty Blue Jaguars were welcomed with a celebratory parade through the main streets of town. Community members, along with the San Pedro Town Council, joined in honoring the champions.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the SPRCS Mighty Blue Jaguars on their historic win and for once again putting San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, on the national stage.

Special thanks were extended to sponsors who supported the band’s participation, including Castillos Hardware, A&J’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Service, The James Group Belize, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Coral Cable, Quality Chicken, Palapa Bar and Grill, Fishing King, Xsite Belize, Dr. Javier Zuniga, Heaven’s Veggies, Corona del Mar, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Green Espresso, the San Pedro Town Council, Washington University of Health and Science, Caribeña Enterprises, Graniel’s Dreamland and Construction, and Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez.