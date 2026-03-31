Women in Business Expo Highlights Female Leadership and Growth in San Pedro

The Women in Business Expo 2026 was held on Saturday, March 28th, at Saca Chispas Field in San Pedro, bringing together dozens of women entrepreneurs, community members, and organizers to celebrate female achievement. The sixth annual event, a collaboration between Hope Haven Belize and the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), led by Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez and Councilor Dianeli Aranda, drew a large crowd to celebrate women’s achievements under the theme “Women Evolving, Communities Changing.” Hosted by Master of Ceremonies Natalie Arceo, the evening featured over 23 booths showcasing women-led businesses, a fashion show sponsored by Pink Boutique, performances by the San Pedro Dance Academy, and the fifth annual Champions for Change Awards, honoring 13 women and girls.

The expo blended recognition, networking, and entertainment to highlight women’s contributions to the community. Arceo noted that each awardee had a dedicated space to display her work before receiving recognition on stage. The booths allowed both established and aspiring entrepreneurs to display their products and connect with others. Despite rainy weather and competing events, including Band Fest 2026, Aranda remained optimistic, noting that the expo provided an important opportunity for women to network and grow together. Speakers set an inspiring tone, with Briseidi Molina of Hope Haven Belize emphasizing the importance of investing in girls, while Aranda delivered a keynote on resilience. Mayor Nuñez highlighted empowerment through recognition, expression, and opportunity. The evening concluded with a fashion show featuring swimwear, daywear, and eveningwear under an enchanted forest theme, along with a high-energy performance by the San Pedro Dance Academy and music by DJ Debbie.

The event builds on ongoing efforts in San Pedro to promote gender equity. Hope Haven Belize, which supports girls affected by gender-based violence, partnered with the Town Council for the sixth expo and fifth awards ceremony. Molina shared that the organization currently supports 11 girls, providing safe spaces for healing and growth. Aranda, in her role as councilor for women and children and executive director of the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation, continues to advocate for stronger support systems for women and families. The expo also reflected the spirit of International Women’s Day, as Mayor Nuñez emphasized the importance of recognizing progress while addressing ongoing challenges.

In an interview, Aranda highlighted the event’s purpose, noting that it celebrates women in business while creating opportunities for others to learn and grow. She acknowledged concerns about turnout due to the weather but expressed confidence in community support. Her keynote encouraged women to remain confident and resilient, even in male-dominated spaces. Arceo also praised the collaboration behind the event, describing it as a platform for women turning their ideas into businesses.

The Champions for Change Awards recognized outstanding women across multiple categories. Honorees included Jessie Luna (Entrepreneurship), Ayesha Acosta (Sports), Lezel Cayetano (Health), Alexandra Deshield (Tourism), Amanda Burgos (Education), Maresha Reid (Culinary Arts), Elvi Staines (Arts), Marisya Blanco (Girl Child Award), Alma Pinelo (Law Enforcement), Mariel Calderón (Waymaker’s Award), Ruxendra Runi Neagu (International Woman of Impact), Lalita Cocom (Service Industry), and Christina Sanchez (Community Service).

Mayor Nuñez reflected on the importance of women in shaping communities, noting that their contributions continue to drive progress. He described the expo as a space where women are recognized, valued, and supported.

The success of the 2026 expo signals continued growth for women-led initiatives in San Pedro. By connecting entrepreneurs, awardees, and community members, the event supports local economic development and mentorship. Organizers anticipate even larger events in the future as more women take on leadership roles across industries.