Authorities ramp up efforts to ensure safe Easter weekend in San Pedro

Authorities in San Pedro are intensifying preparations ahead of the Easter weekend, with a strong focus on public safety, traffic control, and community wellbeing as the island prepares for one of its busiest holidays of the year.

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), in collaboration with the San Pedro Police Department, has implemented a series of measures to ensure a safe and orderly holiday for residents and visitors. Activities are expected to center around Central Park, playgrounds, and key beach areas, with Good Friday observances also taking place across the island.

Operations Manager Alex Ek is leading the council’s preparations, which include extensive cleanup and beautification works across town. These efforts are designed not only to enhance the island’s appearance but also to reduce potential hazards in high-traffic areas. Crews have been actively clearing beaches from Central Park to Boca del Río Park. Heavy equipment has been deployed to remove sargassum and debris following a recent increase in beach litter.



In addition, the SPTC has been upgrading infrastructure in key public spaces. Works at Central Park include installing crosses for traditional Easter observances, repainting playgrounds and park furniture, and improving street lighting to enhance visibility and safety during evening activities.

Traffic management will also be a priority during the long weekend. Street closures are expected along Barrier Reef Drive and Pescador Drive on Good Friday, with official schedules to be announced via the council’s Facebook page. These measures are intended to accommodate pedestrian movement and religious activities safely.

Meanwhile, the San Pedro Police Department has announced heightened enforcement measures throughout the Easter period. Additional officers will be deployed across the island, with increased patrols, particularly in high-traffic areas such as Secret Beach. Authorities will also implement vehicular checkpoints at strategic locations to deter driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police have indicated that operations will also target known hotspots for illicit activity, including drug distribution, as part of efforts to maintain order during the busy holiday period.

Ek noted that the council’s proactive planning builds on routine maintenance but has been intensified in recent weeks to prepare for the expected influx of visitors. He added that teams have been working from early morning to complete priority projects ahead of the holiday and urged the public to cooperate with ongoing works.

Contrary to previous years’ usual practices, police have confirmed that there will be no strict “dry Friday” regulations enforced on Good Friday this year. Authorities indicated that while residents and visitors are still encouraged to act responsibly, especially when consuming alcohol, there will be no blanket restrictions on the sale or consumption of alcohol. Police continue to emphasize personal responsibility and public safety, urging the public to avoid excessive drinking, follow traffic laws, and respect the holiday’s significance.

Residents and visitors are reminded that in case of emergencies, they can contact the San Pedro Police Department at 206-2022, the Fire Department at 206-2066, or emergency services by dialing 911.