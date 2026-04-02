Ministry hosts Happy Hearts Funday for children in care

The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, through its Department of Human Services, hosted the Happy Hearts Funday on March 31st, at Rendezvous Caye, providing a memorable and uplifting experience for children in care from across Belize.

A total of 255 children from residential care homes and government-operated facilities took part in the island excursion, accompanied by 130 caregivers, social workers, and staff who ensured a safe and enjoyable experience. San Pedro’s Hope Haven Children’s Home & Community Center was among the participating institutions, with 11 children and five caregivers attending the event.

Children from organizations such as AIM Belize, Hope Haven, Hopewell Children’s Home, Liberty Children’s Home, Marla’s House of Hope, and Laugh Out Loud Children’s Home joined residents from government-operated facilities, including Coral Grove, Mile 14, and the Dorothy Menzies Child Care Center (DMCCC), fostering unity and social interaction among participants.

The day offered a variety of recreational activities, including swimming, kite flying, volleyball, interactive games, and friendly competitions. Children also enjoyed different entertainment options, such as a water slide, bouncy house, cotton candy, popcorn, and snow cones, along with prize giveaways that increased the event’s excitement.

Minister of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, Honorable Thea Garcia-Ramirez, delivered welcoming remarks and spent the entire day engaging with the children, interacting with caregivers, and supporting activities. Her presence highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that children in care have opportunities for joy, inclusion, and positive development.

The Belize Coast Guard and the Fisheries Department assisted with transportation and security, ensuring a safe and well-coordinated excursion for all participants.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to support the well-being and holistic development of vulnerable youth. The Ministry also expressed appreciation to all partners, caregivers, and staff whose collaboration made the event possible.

Organizers emphasized that activities like the Happy Hearts Funday help strengthen emotional well-being, create lasting memories, and encourage positive social development among children. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continuing similar initiatives that promote happiness and growth for children across Belize.

Representatives from Hope Haven expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the opportunity, noting that the children enjoyed visiting a new location, interacting with peers, and building meaningful relationships outside their usual environment.

Hope Haven in San Pedro Town plays a crucial role in supporting vulnerable children by providing a safe, stable, and nurturing residential environment. The organization emphasizes the care and development of children who have faced difficult circumstances, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and emotional support. Through structured routines, counseling, and community involvement, Hope Haven fosters growth, builds life skills, and prepares children for independent, productive futures. The facility also works with government agencies and community partners to improve the well-being of the children in its care and help integrate them into broader social and developmental opportunities.