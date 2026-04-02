Only authorized trucks allowed in downtown, says SPTC

Road infrastructure works continue in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, as the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) advances upgrades across key areas. As part of these efforts, the council has been transporting materials to the San Marcos Subdivision. It is reminding the public that any large trucks (including dump and sand trucks) seen in the downtown area are authorized for these works.

Some of the road rehabilitation projects have expanded to the northern road, targeting damaged sections beyond Belizean Shores and extending to unpaved areas leading to Secret Beach and as far as Sapphire Beach Resort. Upgrades are also planned for the southern road, which is currently undergoing major improvements.

The restriction on large trucks, including container trucks, was implemented to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety in the downtown area. Residents had raised concerns that large vehicles posed a risk to pedestrians, particularly primary school students, and negatively affected the town’s appeal to visitors. Following months of consultation, the SPTC enforced the restriction at the end of April 2025, prohibiting large trucks from operating within the designated zone between the southern gas station on Blake Street and the Boca del Río Bridge. While some truck operators initially opposed the measure and sought legal advice, they have since complied by using designated barge routes along the island’s western and eastern coasts.

Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez clarified that any large truck seen within the downtown area is operating with explicit approval from the SPTC. In a statement, the council noted that only trucks transporting materials for ongoing road works are permitted within the town core, under close coordination with the traffic department and in adherence to peak school-hour restrictions.

Container trucks remain prohibited from entering the downtown area, and all cargo must continue to be offloaded at designated barge stations. Meanwhile, medium and small trucks are allowed to operate as normal, servicing businesses and households.

The mayor added that individuals or companies who need to transport heavy materials through downtown must obtain prior approval from the SPTC. Applicants must justify why barge routes cannot be used, and, if permission is granted, must follow strict guidelines, including avoiding peak traffic hours.