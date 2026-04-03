The Belize Coast Guard opens patrol base in Caye Caulker

The Belize Coast Guard (BCG) has expanded its services on the cayes with the opening of a new patrol base in Caye Caulker on Wednesday, April 1st. The initiative aims to strengthen protection and enhance surveillance in the area, benefiting residents and stakeholders on the island.

The occasion, described as a historic development for La Isla Cariñosa, was attended by Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of National Defense and Border Security Honorable Florencio Marin Jr., Coast Guard Commandant Rear Admiral Gregory Soberanis, Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott, members of the Caye Caulker Police Formation, and guests.

Chairlady Villanueva-Pott and Commandant Soberanis both noted that such infrastructure was necessary for Caye Caulker, one of Belize’s top tourism destinations, emphasizing that the base will help safeguard the marine environment that supports livelihoods.

Perez said the establishment of a Coast Guard presence on the island reflects a strong commitment to national security. He noted that the base will help protect the community and Belize’s marine resources while supporting the country’s blue economy, allowing fishers, tour operators, and visitors to feel safer on the water. He added that enhanced maritime security will further strengthen Caye Caulker’s appeal as a destination and encouraged residents to work alongside law enforcement.

The new base was described as a source of reassurance for the community, representing a commitment to safety and service. According to Perez and Commandant Soberanis, the Caye Caulker base will operate in coordination with the Coast Guard base in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, improving response capacity to emergencies and illicit activities in and around both islands.

Residents welcomed the development, noting that it will support local police efforts, particularly in responding to incidents at sea. Some islanders also expressed hope that the increased presence would help reduce issues such as boat theft.

The expansion is part of the BCG’s broader efforts to strengthen its presence in northern Belize, an area that includes key marine reserves, fishing grounds, and island communities. A permanent Forward Operating Base was established on southern Ambergris Caye in November 2013 with support from the United States Southern Command, followed by an outpost in Bacalar Chico National Park in July 2019. Together with the new Caye Caulker patrol base, these facilities aim to enhance maritime security, combat illicit activities, and ensure safety along Belize’s northern waters, particularly near the Mexican border.