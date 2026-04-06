Easter Fun Brings Families Together in San Pedro

San Pedro kicked off the Easter holidays with two family-friendly events tailored for children. On April 1st, the San Pedro Public Library hosted a free Easter egg hunt organized by librarian Luisa Parchue. Then, on April 4th, the San Pedro Lions Club hosted its annual Easter Bunny Brunch at the Lions Den, featuring goody bags for children, games, brunch, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The library event began with Parchue, a nine-year veteran librarian, guiding children step by step in crafting Easter-themed paper bag designs with colorful materials. Organized single-handedly, the activity aimed to bring Easter joy to the island’s children. Following the craft session, children headed outside for the egg hunt, which attracted participants from across San Pedro.

At the Lions Bunny Brunch, held from 9AM to 12PM, attendees enjoyed pancakes with toppings such as marshmallows, chocolate syrup, honey, sprinkles, and whipped cream, along with breakfast links. Admission was $9 for adults and $5 for children. Young attendees received goody bags filled with crayons, coloring books, bunny hats, and snacks. At the same time, activities included musical chairs, pin the tail on the bunny, face painting, and photo opportunities with Mr. and Ms. Bunny. Mimosas were available for adults.

These events build on San Pedro’s tradition of community-centered Easter celebrations. The San Pedro Library has long supported youth activities, including past Easter camps that foster creativity. The Lions Club’s Bunny Brunch, widely promoted through social media and local calendars, continues to be a staple family event during the holiday season.

Parchue shared her motivation, stating that children across the island are on Easter break and that she wanted to organize something special for them, adding that she sought her superiors’ approval to make the event possible. The San Pedro Lions Club also expressed gratitude to attendees and sponsors, including Casa Boheme Belize Art House, the San Pedro Town Council, Chef Jennie and Elvis Kitchen, Laura Goldman (@12belize), Kay Joy Hardiman, Stephanie Usher, Debbie Ann Graniel, Cesar Cordova, and Caye Caftans, as well as Miss San Pedro Lions Queen Lian Rivero and Little Miss San Pedro Emma.

These family-friendly events continue to strengthen community ties in San Pedro, bringing holiday cheer to dozens of families. Organizers anticipate hosting more activities in the future, with continued community and sponsor support helping sustain these traditions.