Letter to the Editor: Thank You to Community for Mar 7 Blood Drive Success

Dear Editor,

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group wishes to thank all those who came to donate blood at the blood drive held on March 7, 2026 at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Twenty-nine members of the Ambergris Caye community came to donate. At the end of the day, 21 pints of life-saving blood were generously donated.

Those 21 pints collected at the March 7 drive have the potential of saving the lives of 63 persons.

We especially want to thank the following sponsors who made this blood drive a huge success. We could not have done it without your help!

Thank you to Blue Water Grill, Bowen and Bowen, Corona Del Mar, Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II, F & S Golf Carts, the French Bakery, Hurricane’s, Ramon’s Village Beach Resort, Reef Radio and TV, Royal Brew Cafe, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, San Pedro Lions Club, San Pedro Town Council, and SomePlace South Restaurant.

Additionally, we want to thank all the volunteers who helped to ensure that the March 7 blood drive was a success: Princessa Erikson, Drew Lehman, Brenda LeTendre, Phillip Ramsey, Marina Kay, Dianelli Aranda, Kaylee Kumul, Rosalyn Tzib, and Abner Bacab.

Furthermore, we especially thank the team from the Belize National Transfusion Services who travelled from Belize City to San Pedro to collect the blood: Nurse Doreen Madrill, Michelle Escobar, Reena Ordonez, and Shafray Trapp.

Dear readers, we hope that those of you ages 18 and 65 and in good health will come to the next blood drive scheduled for Saturday June 6. Also, please encourage your family and friends to donate so that they too can give the gift of life!

NOTE: For any blood emergency, please WhatsApp +501 615 4300 for more information on requesting blood. You can also follow us on FaceBook @ San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group.

Thank you: Ashty Dennison

(San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group, Co-Coordinator)

“The greatest demonstration of love is the gift of life through blood donation.”