Mayor Wally Nuñez re-elected as Secretary of the Belize Mayors’ Association

San Pedro Town’s Mayor, Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, has been re-elected as Secretary of the executive committee of the Belize Mayors’ Association for the 2026–2027 term. The election also saw the re-election of Corozal Town Mayor Rigoberto Vello as President, Orange Walk Town Mayor Ladrick Sheppard as Vice President, and Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner as Treasurer.

Mayor Nuñez told The San Pedro Sun he welcomed his re-election and will continue working diligently in his role. He stated that being part of the Mayors’ Association has opened many opportunities for his administration and for San Pedro. “It has opened doors with international partners,” he said. “International financial institutions and local government organizations continue to view Belize as a stronger partner both in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The Mayor added that through the association, members benefit from strengthened partnerships with regional bodies such as the Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities and Associations of Local Governments and the Confederación de Asociaciones Nacionales de Municipalidades de Centro América y el Caribe, a non-profit organization led by mayors from municipalities across Central America and the Caribbean.

The Belize Mayors’ Association is an advocacy and support body representing seven towns and two cities, operating at the sub-national level within the country’s governance system. Its members advocate for improvements in their communities and provide collective support for residents.

Municipal authorities in Belize are elected every three years on the first Wednesday in March. Mayor Nuñez and his team secured a second term during the municipal elections held on March 6, 2024. The next municipal elections are scheduled for March 2027 across Belize.

The Sun joins the island community in congratulating Mayor Nuñez on his re-election to the executive committee of the Belize Mayors’ Association.