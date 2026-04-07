Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Community and Society

Mayor Wally Nuñez re-elected as Secretary of the Belize Mayors’ Association

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San Pedro Town’s Mayor, Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, has been re-elected as Secretary of the executive committee of the Belize Mayors’ Association for the 2026–2027 term. The election also saw the re-election of Corozal Town Mayor Rigoberto Vello as President, Orange Walk Town Mayor Ladrick Sheppard as Vice President, and Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner as Treasurer.
Mayor Nuñez told The San Pedro Sun he welcomed his re-election and will continue working diligently in his role. He stated that being part of the Mayors’ Association has opened many opportunities for his administration and for San Pedro. “It has opened doors with international partners,” he said. “International financial institutions and local government organizations continue to view Belize as a stronger partner both in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
The Mayor added that through the association, members benefit from strengthened partnerships with regional bodies such as the Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities and Associations of Local Governments and the Confederación de Asociaciones Nacionales de Municipalidades de Centro América y el Caribe, a non-profit organization led by mayors from municipalities across Central America and the Caribbean.
The Belize Mayors’ Association is an advocacy and support body representing seven towns and two cities, operating at the sub-national level within the country’s governance system. Its members advocate for improvements in their communities and provide collective support for residents.
Municipal authorities in Belize are elected every three years on the first Wednesday in March. Mayor Nuñez and his team secured a second term during the municipal elections held on March 6, 2024. The next municipal elections are scheduled for March 2027 across Belize.
The Sun joins the island community in congratulating Mayor Nuñez on his re-election to the executive committee of the Belize Mayors’ Association.

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Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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