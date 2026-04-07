San Pedro Sees Calm Easter Weekend

The Easter weekend in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, from Friday, April 3rd to Monday, April 6th, saw locals and tourists celebrating the much-anticipated holiday period with a mix of religious observances and beachside activities. Despite the ongoing sargassum influx affecting sections of the coastline, holiday-goers were still able to enjoy various parts of the island. Activities were spread across the eastern beaches, while many residents and visitors gravitated toward the increasingly popular Secret Beach area on the northwestern coast.

As in previous years, visitors from the mainland began arriving on Holy Thursday, primarily via water taxis, marking the start of a busy holiday period. On Good Friday, many gathered to witness the annual Passion of Christ play hosted by the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church. The re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ began at 4:30PM and proceeded through the main streets of San Pedro, drawing hundreds of participants and onlookers. The moving portrayal depicted the arrest, trial, and suffering of Christ before concluding at the Central Park beach with the crucifixion scene.

At Central Park, Christ was portrayed alongside two figures referred to in the Bible as thieves. The production included a solemn procession, Christ’s burial, and his resurrection, marking one of the most-attended religious events of the weekend.

On Saturday, families flocked to the beaches along the eastern coast for a day of relaxation and recreation. While visitor numbers in these areas have gradually declined in recent years, several groups were observed enjoying Boca del Rio Beach Park and the Central Park beach despite the heavy presence of sargassum.

As in previous years, some establishments remained closed during the holiday, while others hosted events featuring DJs, live entertainment, food, and drink specials. However, most beachgoers opted to head north to Secret Beach, known for its shallow, clear waters and minimal sargassum, making it a preferred destination.

On Sunday, the San Pedro branch of the Belize Youth Movement hosted a family day at Central Park, featuring an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet, games, raffles, and interactive activities for children. Families participated throughout the day, with many children receiving prizes and giveaways. The event also featured live music and a variety of food and drinks for purchase, creating a lively yet family-friendly atmosphere.

Overall, the Easter holiday weekend passed without major incidents on Ambergris Caye. The San Pedro Traffic Department, along with the San Pedro Police Formation, maintained a visible presence, managing traffic flow and ensuring public safety. Their efforts contributed to a smooth, orderly, and enjoyable long weekend for both residents and visitors.