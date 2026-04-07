SPTC to Enforce Rules on Golf Cart Rentals Using Public Streets

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), through its Traffic Department, implemented stricter enforcement measures on March 31st targeting golf cart rental companies operating on public streets, sidewalks, and parking areas. This is not a new issue, but one that has been repeatedly raised across San Pedro Town for several years. The enforcement focuses on ongoing violations, especially at key entry points like the airport and water taxi terminals, where rental operators have long been reported for crowding arriving visitors and taking over public spaces.

In a public notice, SPTC stated that “Rental companies utilizing public streets for parking and conducting rental business violate both their Trade License and their golf cart permits. All rental operators are prohibited from using public roadways, sidewalks, or any designated public space as a base for renting golf carts. This is also a violation of traffic and public space regulations.”

Authorities stated that rental carts occupying public parking spaces are subject to impoundment and fines. The enforcement includes escalating penalties, which may include suspension of operations and possible legal action, depending on the severity and frequency of the violations.

According to SPTC, the action addresses ongoing concerns over companies operating outside their approved business locations by positioning multiple carts in public areas to secure rentals directly from incoming visitors. This practice has contributed to limited parking availability for residents and other users. Another issue is golf cart rentals parking their carts on public streets near their offices when not in use, adding to the congestion on San Pedro’s already narrow roads.

Customers renting carts may also face tickets if vehicles are parked long-term in public areas. However, SPTC clarified that rental companies must provide GST receipts as proof of legitimate use. Enforcement officers are distinguishing between carts parked by customers and those being used by companies for display and business operations.

Parking shortages remain a recurring issue in San Pedro, with residents often pointing out congestion caused by the increasing number of golf cart rental operators using public spaces. Complaints about inconsistent enforcement have also been raised. One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, described a near-accident involving a schoolchild due to blocked visibility caused by improperly parked carts. “I saw a school kid almost get hit by a truck because one of the cart companies had their carts parked in a way that blocked the view of the trucks at the intersection of Western Daires. We’ve begged for action; everyone knows which companies these are,” he said.

Visitors arriving via the San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi have also reported congestion, with rental carts and taxis often crowding the terminal. One taxi driver stated, “We have been requesting to have something done for a long time to no avail.”

Golf cart operators have expressed mixed reactions. One anonymous owner raised concerns about customers being penalized, noting that clients often park where space is available. “My clients park where available. If they get fined because it’s a rental, then I’ll have to pay. That’s not fair.” Another operator supported the initiative but questioned how consistently offenders would be identified. “We agree on order and what they are doing, but spotting offenders will become an issue as well.”

SPTC reiterates that all operators must make the necessary arrangements to conduct their business on authorized private property or approved locations, adding that enforcement aims to improve order, safety, and the proper use of public spaces across the island.