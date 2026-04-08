Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Community and Society

Enhanced Airport Security Continues One Year After Hijacking Incident

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Traveling by air through Belize’s municipal aerodromes, including the John Greif II Municipal Airport in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, was forever changed following a hijacking on Holy Thursday 2025. One year later, enhanced security protocols remain in place at all municipal airports, with every passenger and their personal belongings thoroughly screened before boarding domestic flights.
The new measures were implemented after the hijacking of a routine Tropic Air flight traveling from Corozal Town to San Pedro by American national Akinyela Sawa Taylor on April 17, 2025. Armed with a knife, Taylor injured two passengers, San Pedro businessman Fitzgerald Brown and Tropic Air employee Franchesco Castañeda, before proceeding to the cockpit, where he instructed pilot Howell Grange to divert the flight to the United States.

Hijacked Flight Path

Grange’s handling of the situation led Taylor to believe the aircraft was heading north, even as it remained within Belizean airspace for over an hour. The ordeal ended as the plane approached landing at the Philip Goldson International Airport, when Taylor realized they were still in Belize.

Akinyela Sawa Taylor

He then attacked Grange in an attempt to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, Grange successfully landed the plane. Taylor was fatally shot by one of the passengers he had previously stabbed.

Since the incident, security screening at local airports has become standard. Before the hijacking, passengers often arrived just minutes before departure and boarded flights without any checks. Under the new protocols, passengers are advised to check in between 30 minutes and one hour before departure. Before boarding, security personnel, including police officers, screen all passengers and their belongings. One passenger told The San Pedro Sun that while the process may cause slight delays, it is considered necessary for overall safety. These measures are expected to remain in place across all municipal airports.
Today, the injured passengers, along with pilot Grange, continue to recover from the trauma of the incident. Grange is still undergoing treatment for his physical injuries and has shared that he continues to have trouble sleeping due to lingering flashbacks.
The incident significantly impacted Belize’s aviation industry but ultimately led to stronger safety measures, making domestic air travel safer.

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Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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