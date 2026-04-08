Hol Chan to Be Part of First-Ever Beyond Blue Dive Summit

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve in San Pedro is set to participate in the first-ever Beyond Blue Dive Summit, scheduled for April 23rd and 24th at Grand Caribe. This inaugural event for Belize will feature dives at Hol Chan and Turneffe Atoll, along with evening mixers focused on marine conservation and the reserve’s history.

According to Hol Chan Marine Reserve Education and Outreach Officer Mariela Archer, the summit was originally scheduled for September last year but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Organizers chose Hol Chan—one of Belize’s first marine reserves—and Turneffe Atoll for their strong focus on sustainable diving practices. Influencers from Latin America and the Caribbean visited in July for a pre-site tour to promote conservation through social media.

Archer explained that participants will start diving at Turneffe before moving to Hol Chan, with evening sessions focusing on the reserve’s history and conservation efforts. Executive Secretary LL Vicky Coc added that the event is likely to draw international media from the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, further promoting Belize as a leader in sustainable tourism.

Established in 1987, Hol Chan Marine Reserve has played a key role in marine conservation, with designated zones for coral reefs, seagrass beds, mangroves, and Shark Ray Alley—home to nurse sharks, rays, and turtles. The reserve also hosts annual cooperator guide seminars tied to vessel registration, where rangers outline regulations such as boat limits and time restrictions to protect the ecosystem. Monitoring efforts include issuing warnings for minor infractions and escalating to temporary bans or police involvement for repeat violations, although compliance has improved in recent years.

Beyond the summit, Hol Chan continues leading several conservation and outreach efforts. The reserve will participate in the Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Conference from April 27th to 30th, where it has been chosen as a highlighted site. Reef Fest is scheduled for May 18th to 22nd, marking nearly its 18th year with activities like children’s trivia, a reef fair, and new interactive events. Sea turtle nesting monitoring will start in late April and run into early May along northern Ambergris Caye, with weekly updates planned. In 2025, fewer nests were recorded compared to 2024, but hatchling success improved, with about 4,000 hatchlings. A two-week summer camp is also scheduled to begin at the end of June, followed by lobster population surveys ahead of the July fishing season.

Archer and Coc highlighted the importance of public involvement in conservation efforts. Archer pointed out that the marine reserve belongs to all Belizeans and urged ongoing care to protect it for future generations. Coc added that partnerships with stakeholders remain crucial, emphasizing that conservation work requires a collective effort.