San Pedro Youth Participate in Empowerment Session

A Youth Empowerment Session was held on Thursday, April 9th, from 9AM to 12PM at San Pedro High School. The event brought together young people for interactive discussions on development topics as part of the “Leave No One Behind: Reduction of Adolescent Pregnancy” project. The initiative is supported by Irish Aid, Luxembourg Aid & Development, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Belize Family Life Association (BFLA), the Department of Youth Services (DYS), the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Key representatives included Jewel Crawford and Kris Miller from UNFPA, Bryan Paul from BFLA, and Kyle Miller from DYS.

The session followed a structured agenda led by partner organizations to encourage youth engagement and planning. It began at 10AM with welcome remarks and an overview of the UNFPA Leave No One Behind (LNOB) project. This was followed by a 30-minute presentation by BFLA on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), covering key concepts and objectives. Representatives from MOHW delivered a 15-minute segment on adolescent nutrition and its role in youth development. DYS then discussed youth development frameworks, focusing on Afro-descendant youth, while UNICEF introduced U-Report, a digital platform for youth engagement.

The event concluded with group planning activities to develop community-based initiatives, followed by youth presentations and closing remarks from the facilitators.

The session builds on ongoing efforts under the LNOB project, a Luxembourg-funded initiative led by UNFPA aimed at reducing adolescent pregnancy in Belize, particularly among vulnerable populations. Previous activities have included rights-based health education in schools such as Sadie Vernon High School and training sessions for more than 100 adolescents on topics such as consent, mental health, and violence prevention, across diverse ethnic groups.

During the session, participants engaged in interactive activities designed to simplify complex topics. BFLA’s SRH segment included icebreakers such as “Fact or Myth” and used relatable analogies to explain concepts of physical, emotional, and social well-being. Youth were also allowed to propose programs and initiatives they would like to see implemented in their communities.

Jewel Crawford of UNFPA explained that the session aimed to create a collaborative space for young people. “Today, we are bringing partners along with us on the island to talk to young people about youth engagement and empowerment. We are facilitating this dialogue to provide a space for young people to share their ideas and help shape projects for their communities,” she said.

Kyle Miller from DYS emphasized that youth development involves building skills, resilience, and opportunities. He highlighted services such as counseling, behavior support programs, entrepreneurship initiatives, and community project assistance available through the department.

With continued support from partners such as Irish Aid and UNICEF, organizers hope to expand similar sessions across Belize’s districts, implement youth-led initiatives, and contribute to long-term reductions in adolescent pregnancy by fostering informed, empowered communities.