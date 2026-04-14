Market Day Initiative Promotes San Pedro’s Local Market

San Pedro Town Councilor Dianeli Aranda organized the second Market Day at The Cart Stop in San Pedro Town on Saturday, April 11th, from 11AM to 7PM. The event featured BBQ lunch sales, handmade crafts, unique finds, ice cream, and music, drawing both locals and visitors.

The day saw vendors setting up booths under shaded tents, attracting residents and tourists to shop from local businesses. Unlike the inaugural event, which focused solely on women-run businesses, this second edition welcomed all local entrepreneurs, broadening participation and product offerings. Each stall showcased a variety of items, from handcrafted goods to sweet treats, while The Cart Stop served BBQ, with music filling the venue.

The event follows the first Market Day held on March 14, 2026, sponsored by the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation for Belize and hosted by Aranda at The Cart Stop. That women-focused event featured 14 booths offering crafts, plants, clothing, and other items from female entrepreneurs, including Robyn Outerbridge of Art from the Heart, known for handmade pieces such as brown bag angels.

Following the second event, Councilor Aranda emphasized the initiative’s importance. “Market Day is about more than sales; it’s about strengthening our local economy and reminding our people that even in the slow season, we have the power to support and uplift each other,” she said.

Vendors at the second market included Dazzling Beauty by Ma RZ, Art from the Heart by Robyn Outerbridge, Gal’s Fun Finds and KN Essentials by Alyssa Munoz, Castaway Art Workshop, Sea Green Designs, and fashion from Liagabi. The event provided increased visibility for participating businesses.

Organizers aim to make Market Day a recurring monthly event to support local vendors, particularly during slower periods of tourism, while fostering stronger community connections. Future editions are expected to grow, attracting more entrepreneurs and further developing San Pedro’s local market scene.

Businesses or individuals interested in participating in future market days can contact Councilor Dianeli Aranda at 635-3411.