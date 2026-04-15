Saturday, April 18, 2026
Community and Society

U.S. Embassy Meets with Citizens in San Pedro and Caye Caulker

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The United States Embassy in Belize Consular Section team held town hall meetings in San Pedro on April 14th and in Caye Caulker on April 15th. The San Pedro session took place at Blue Water Grill from 10AM to 12PM. The event was organized by the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan’s American Citizens Services Unit to provide information and assistance to U.S. citizens living in or visiting Belize.
The presentation focused on the range of consular services available to Americans abroad, including passports, citizenship services, notarial services, voting assistance, and support in emergencies such as arrest, detention, death, crime victimization, and international parental child abduction. Embassy staff also encouraged attendees to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows the embassy to send travel alerts and contact citizens during emergencies.
Officials explained how U.S. citizens abroad can vote through the Federal Voting Assistance Program and outlined the steps for requesting and returning absentee ballots, noting that procedures vary by state. They also discussed passport requirements, including the differences between a passport book and a passport card, required documents, fee structures, and the estimated three to four-week turnaround time for renewals submitted directly, by mail, or online. The team noted that cash is no longer accepted for passport-related payments, and applicants must use the secure online payment system.
The Embassy also addressed sensitive consular matters such as what happens when a U.S. citizen is arrested or detained, how the office responds to deaths abroad, and how it assists victims of crime after local authorities have been contacted. Representatives emphasized that while they can provide guidance, contact family members with written consent, share lists of local attorneys, and visit detained citizens, they do not replace local police or legal counsel.
Following the presentation, Embassy representatives accepted passport renewal applications from attendees. They also remained available to answer questions on a one-on-one basis, allowing citizens to inquire about individual cases, required documentation, travel with minors, birth registrations, and other consular concerns.
The San Pedro town hall was part of the embassy’s broader effort to reach U.S. citizens where they live or travel in Belize. By addressing passport renewals, voting guidance, and emergency consular support in one session, similar outreach events may continue to play an important role for Americans in the country.

For those needing further assistance, contact the U.S. Embassy in Belize at (501) 822-4011 (from Belize) or 011-501-822-4011 (from the United States). For additional support, the U.S. Department of State – Consular Affairs can be reached at +1-888-407-4747 or +1-202-501-4444.

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Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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