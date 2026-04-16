Future of Caye Caulker Police Station Site Uncertain

Caye Caulker residents continue to demand answers about allegations that the beachfront property housing the community police station was put up for sale. Construction of the new police station on the site has halted, further raising concerns among Hicaqueños. Without clear responses from the central government, islanders, led by the Caye Caulker Village Council, have been voicing their concerns since April 13, holding public meetings and peaceful protests to seek clarity on the matter.

The demonstrations have been held next to the police property, which, according to government records, remains under the control of the Belize Police Department. Allegations suggest that discussions may be underway to sell the property and relocate the police station elsewhere on the island.

Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott said such potential changes were never discussed with her administration or the community. “We want answers; we are simply not sure what is going on,” she said. “We don’t know the truth behind the rumors, and we have to say they are rumors because we don’t know whether the property was sold. All we want is to be engaged.”

Villanueva-Pott called on Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez and Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Oscar Mira to address the issue. “We are not getting answers, and our community demands answers. If we cannot give it to them, then they need to provide some sort of explanation as to what is going on,” she said. “We have a right to know—this is our island. Those properties are public spaces; they belong to the people of Caye Caulker.” Perez has dismissed the allegations but has not been available for further comment, while Minister Mira has also not publicly addressed the matter.

However, on April 14, Minister of Public Service Hon. Henry Charles Usher expressed support for the council’s concerns. “I agree with them that there was a lack of communication in the beginning,” he said. “There should have been a meeting to discuss the plans.” Usher added that the police station project will move forward, noting that “whether it is built there or somewhere else, the island will be getting a modern police station.”

An official contract for the construction of a new police station on the property in question was signed on January 13, 2026. Area Representative Hon. Perez and Minister Mira, who are responsible for the police, were present at the signing. The project is valued at BZ$1.54 million and is funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.

Construction remains on pause as the issue unfolds. In the meantime, Caye Caulker police are operating from a temporary base in the Bahia area, in the southern part of the island.