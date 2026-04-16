Hope Haven Seeks Support to Sustain Care for Vulnerable Children

Hope Haven Children’s Home continues to provide essential shelter and education to vulnerable children, despite relying heavily on generous donations. In an interview with board members on April 9th, the nonprofit shared that it currently houses 11 girls, many of whom are victims of sexual assault, neglect, or abandonment, and requires approximately $30,000 monthly to cover staff wages, food, and operational costs.

The facility operates as a 24-hour care home with dedicated house mothers on rotation. However, board members noted that maintaining these services has become increasingly difficult as donation streams decline. They attributed part of the challenge to reduced contributions from the United States amid an “America First” climate, which has impacted foreign charities.

Despite these setbacks, Hope Haven continues to pursue local fundraising initiatives. These include raffles, T-shirt and bracelet sales (many handmade by the girls), and participation in community events. Upcoming efforts include a children’s activity corner at the Up North Food and Music Festival on April 26th, featuring a bouncy house, interactive stations for a small fee, and merchandise sales, with all proceeds benefiting the home. Additional fundraising plans include a monthly yard sale starting May 15th, offering baked goods and household items, and a June 12th fundraiser in Houston, Texas, USA, where packages donated by San Pedro businesses will be auctioned.

Hope Haven began as a food bank and soup kitchen under the Shine Organization before evolving into a licensed children’s home in 2018. Founder Brittney O’Daniel identified the growing need for such services while assisting local families. The organization initially started with one child and expanded through community partnerships.

In 2021, Hope Haven launched a free daily learning center operating from 9AM to 11AM, Monday through Thursday. At its peak, the program served approximately 80 out-of-school children in shifts. Currently, six students are enrolled, though the facility has a capacity for up to 50 students and offers literacy and math support.

The organization’s primary goal remains family reunification. Children are placed in the home through the Department of Human Services under care orders, typically for an initial three-month period that may be extended to nine months. Hope Haven also serves as an emergency overnight shelter for children in crisis, including victims of human trafficking, and can accommodate boys under the age of 11. At times, the home has cared for as many as 20 children.

Board members emphasized that financial sustainability remains their biggest challenge. “We’ve got a great team here. The children are very well cared for and loved,” one member shared, noting that the home relies entirely on donations, including rent for its current facility.

Looking ahead, Hope Haven plans to open “Lydia’s Place,” a transitional dormitory in San Mateo for girls aging out of the system at 18. Scheduled to launch in June 2026, the program will focus on life skills such as money management, budgeting, resume writing, interview preparation, and self-care, with sessions held every other Saturday. The first resident is already expected to move in.

Board members also highlighted additional low-cost fundraising ideas, including donation boxes at gas stations for spare change, piggy bank drives for households, and partnerships with hotels through programs like Kind Traveler, which supports the organization by allocating a portion of bookings to the organization. Several island hotels have already contributed through these initiatives.

The home is also seeking donations of pots, pans, and materials for ongoing renovations. With continued fundraising efforts, Hope Haven remains hopeful that sustained support will allow it to secure its facilities long-term, expand its programs, and continue serving children in need across San Pedro.

For more information or to support Hope Haven, contact their office at 226-2333 or email [email protected]. To register a child for the learning center, email [email protected] or call 672-2334.