Elito Arceo Organizes Free Youth Events for San Pedro Students

San Pedro’s youth are set to take center stage as a series of free, family-friendly events organized by Elito Arceo bring the community together through sports, creativity, and outdoor fun. Open to both primary and high school students, the initiative encourages participation across the island, with schools playing a key role in engaging children. The lineup includes a triathlon on May 9th, a children’s fishing competition on May 10th, and a pallet car race on July 12th. Sign-ups are being coordinated through local schools via principals, with applications available at no cost. These events will highlight skills such as swimming, cycling, running, fishing, and cart building in a community setting.

The triathlon on May 9th will begin with a swim along a marked course in front of San Pedro High School, followed by a bike race from San Pedro High School to San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School and back. The event will conclude with a run covering the same distance as the cycling portion.

On May 10th, the second annual kids’ fishing competition will kick off at 7AM with a briefing at Boca del Rio Park. Participants will receive tickets for prizes to be raffled later. Children will fish until 2PM, when weighing begins, alongside additional activities for participants.

The pallet car race, scheduled for July 12th, will have its exact location announced at a later date. Participants must build their own carts using pallets and boxes. These formats are designed to ensure structured and safe participation, with all events organized directly by Arceo.

Arceo has a track record of hosting community events in San Pedro, building on past successes to engage local youth. Last year’s fishing competition drew a strong turnout, setting the stage for this expanded series. Applications for the fishing event are available through all schools, with principals assisting in distribution at no cost.

This initiative reflects Arceo’s continued efforts to promote active, family-oriented activities while supporting youth development through sports and outdoor engagement in San Pedro. “These activities will be a lot of fun for both kids and their families, supporting them. The fishing will be a big event, bigger than last year,” said Arceo.

The events are expected to boost youth fitness, encourage family participation, and foster skills such as teamwork and perseverance. With free entry and easy access through schools, participation is anticipated to surpass last year’s numbers and further strengthen community ties.