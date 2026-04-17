SPTC continues its crackdown on illegal dumping and improper garbage disposal

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) continues its campaign against illegal dumping, warning those involved that they will be penalized. According to the council, inspections are being carried out regularly, and anyone found illegally dumping garbage can face fines of up to $5,000 and possible criminal charges. The administration has noted that the issue remains a major concern and is urging the public to assist by reporting littering offenses. Reports can be made by calling 226-2198 or by visiting the SPTC office on Barrier Reef Drive, with evidence if possible.

To better address the problem, surveillance cameras have been installed in several areas of town. These cameras have been strategically placed to discourage illegal dumping and raise awareness of the ongoing issue’s impact. “We want a clean home, and we ask everyone to keep La Isla Bonita clean,” the SPTC stated.

In the past, community groups, the SPTC, and even students have participated in clean-up campaigns to encourage residents to keep the island garbage-free. However, these efforts have had limited long-term impact, as the issue persists. “As long as there are no serious penalties, the problem will continue,” an island resident, who asked not to be named, told The Sun. “You can have all these policies and signs asking people to comply, but if there is no enforcement, it is pointless.”

The SPTC indicated that offenders have previously been penalized. Although not always widely reported, a dumping site north of San Pedro resulted in a $1,000 fine issued to a group found responsible a few years ago. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said the offenders were also ordered to clean up the area after being fined.

The penalties are not limited to illegal dumping sites but also apply to improper garbage disposal by private collectors. It is alleged that some private entities serving residents in northern Ambergris Caye fail to deliver the waste they collect to the Solid Waste Management Transfer Station. Instead, garbage is reportedly dumped on public or private land. The SPTC warned that anyone caught engaging in such practices will face consequences.

Residents are reminded that illegal dumping and improper waste disposal not only create unsightly conditions but also threaten the island’s tourism product and fragile marine environment. As a key tourism destination, the island is less attractive because of such practices, and these practices pose a risk to Belize’s barrier reef, which supports the local economy.