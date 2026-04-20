San Pedro’s Mighty Blue Jaguars celebrated after Band Fest championship win

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School marching band, the Mighty Blue Jaguars, was celebrated on Friday, April 17th evening with a victory parade, award ceremony, and live performance at Ambergris Stadium following their first-place win in the school category at Band Fest 2026. The parade began at the south gas station at 5PM and ended at the stadium, where the performance commenced at 7PM following an awards presentation.

The event marked a public celebration of the band’s championship achievement and the strong support behind it. Before the live performance, the band paraded through the main streets from Corona Del Mar, highlighting the school’s achievement and drawing attention from residents along the route. At the stadium, the San Pedro Town Council sponsored the award ceremony, where the band received recognition for placing first in this year’s school category of the Band Fest held in Orange Walk Town. Awards were also presented to choreographer Shannon Perez and band director Antonio Aragon. The crowd that watched the champions perform in front of a packed venue filled with supporters, family members, and visitors. Food and drinks were available for purchase throughout the evening.

The celebration also reflected the broad support for the group, with sponsor logos displayed on a banner recognizing the many businesses and individuals backing the Mighty Blue Jaguars. Sponsors included A&J’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Services, Fishing King, Palapa Bar & Grill, Heaven’s Veggies, Corona Del Mar, Green Espresso, Washington University, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Coral Cable Vision, Xsite Belize, Graniel’s Dreamland & Construction, Caribena Enterprises, Dr. Javier Zuniga, Honourable Andre Perez, Reef Adventures Belize, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, the San Pedro Town Council, Quality Chicken, and The James Group Real Estate Belize.

Band director Antonio Aragon said the win was the result of students’ hard work and dedication. “We are so happy. We’re so excited to be the champions. We worked hard for it,” he said, adding that the students “deserve the championship” and that the band’s future is “very promising.” Section leader Renan Navarro said the experience meant a great deal to the young performers, noting that students ages 6 to 16 made memories they will carry for years to come. Choreographer Shannon Perez said the support surrounding the program made the victory even more meaningful, describing the children as talented and noting that the performance was a way to give back to the community.

Looking ahead, the band plans to build on its success. Aragon said the goal is to expand the program by adding a wind instrument section, with classes expected to begin in May and a fuller marching band possibly taking shape by September. Navarro said the championship demonstrated what San Pedro’s youth can achieve, while Perez added that the group will continue working with energy and passion. With a strong showing at Band Fest and a celebratory homecoming at Ambergris Stadium, the Mighty Blue Jaguars remain a source of pride for the school and the wider community.