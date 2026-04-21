San Pedro shows strong support at autism awareness run and walk

San Pedro residents came together on Saturday, April 18th, for an Autism Awareness Run and Walk that began at Boca del Rio Park at 6AM and drew approximately 80 participants, according to organizers. The event was a collaboration between the San Pedro Town Council, led by Councilor Johnnia Rivero Duarte, and Autism Belize.

Participants took part in either a 3K walk to the Truck Stop and back, or a 5K run that extended just past Grand Caribe before returning to the park. The fundraiser aimed to raise awareness of autism and collect donations for Autism Belize, with all proceeds supporting the organization’s work. Open to all ages, the event encouraged participants to wear blue to raise autism awareness.

The initiative also brought together various local groups, including the Belize Youth Movement (BYM), the San Pedro Run Club, and CrossFit members, who joined in support of the cause and helped create a strong sense of community and inclusion.

Councilor Johnnia Rivero Duarte highlighted the importance of the event, stating, “To everyone who came out for the Autism Awareness Walk, we came together not just to walk, but to stand in support of individuals and families affected by autism across Belize. Every step we took helped raise awareness, promote understanding, and strengthen a more inclusive community. We are proud to share that all proceeds from the event will go to Autism Belize, supporting their important work in education, advocacy, and services for those on the autism spectrum. Thank you for showing up, for caring, and for making a difference. We walked with purpose, compassion, and unity.”

The turnout reflected continued community support for autism awareness in San Pedro and strengthened ties between residents and advocacy groups. Organizers expressed hope that the event would contribute to greater public understanding and inspire future initiatives to support families affected by autism across Belize.