Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Community and Society

San Pedro Food Bank relocates, continues support for families

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On Friday, April 17th, the San Pedro Food Bank hosted its first pantry distribution at its new location upstairs from the Caye Caftan building on Sea Grape Drive. A total of 60 families received food and household items through community donations. The event ran from 9:30AM to 11:30AM and resumed from 1PM to 3PM. Councilor Dianeli Aranda, who leads the initiative, organized the distribution.
The pantry’s success is largely due to the food bank’s ability to purchase supplies in bulk, allowing donations to go further. Aranda explained that the new location became necessary after her previous office in town closed, leaving the program without a base. As Executive Director of the Foundation for Belize, she partnered with Joseph and Catherine Cooper to secure the space at Caye Caftan. This collaboration ensured the food bank could continue its monthly distributions on the 15th and 30th without interruption.
The San Pedro Food Bank has supported families since 2021, providing consistent assistance amid rising living costs. Previously, it operated from Aranda’s council office, serving dozens of families each month. The relocation allowed the program to expand its reach while maintaining efficiency through bulk purchasing.
Councilor Aranda shared her perspective on the initiative. “I started the program because of COVID, and now, with the high cost of living, it continues to help families in need. Through my role with the Foundation for Belize, we were able to collaborate and secure this new location,” she said. She added that there are plans to introduce an elderly support program targeting residents aged 65 and older. “We want to provide them with free pantry assistance,” she said.
The new, larger location enabled the food bank to successfully assist 60 families and is expected to accommodate future growth. With plans to expand services to include seniors, the initiative aims to reach even more vulnerable residents. Monthly distributions are expected to continue growing as community support increases.
Residents in need of assistance, as well as individuals or businesses interested in donating or volunteering, can contact Councilor Aranda at 635-3411 or via email at [email protected].

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For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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