San Pedro Lions Club joins service mission in Sarteneja

The San Pedro Lions Club partnered with the Corozal Lions Club for a service mission in Sarteneja Village on April 18th and 19th. The visit marked the start of their Environmental Week of Service, which runs from April 18th to 26th.

Club members partnered with the Sarteneja Village Council, the community health nurse, the Sarteneja Women’s Group, and the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI) to deliver health, community, and environmental support. A free eye clinic was held at the community center, offering screenings and consultations, with special attention given to diabetic patients at higher risk of vision complications. Teams also distributed pantry bags containing essential items to elderly, disabled, and single-mother households, provided goodie bags to children, and engaged Lions Cubs in activities such as garbage collection and canvas painting.

The mission reflected the Lions’ longstanding commitment to addressing community needs, guided by their motto, “Where there is a need, there is a Lion.” In Sarteneja, efforts also focused on supporting the fishing community by installing new cleats on the main pier to improve safety during boat docking. Additionally, two garbage drums were donated and installed to help protect the coastline, officially launching the Environmental Week of Service.

San Pedro Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib shared her perspective on the initiative. “The Sarteneja trip was about serving a community in need. When you can share smiles, joys, and tears with a community, it gives you peace of mind knowing you have brought hope into someone’s life,” she said.

On April 19th, members of the San Pedro Lions Club also visited Belize Wildtracks, Sarteneja’s wildlife rehabilitation center for manatees, howler monkeys, and spider monkeys. During the visit, they learned about the impact of deforestation on wildlife, including injuries that lead to animal rescues, the rehabilitation of manatee calves for eventual release, and the importance of maintaining protected habitats. The visit helped raise awareness about the importance of preserving green spaces.

The mission had a meaningful impact on the families assisted and the wider Sarteneja community. Environmental Week continued in San Pedro with tree-planting initiatives aimed at promoting long-term environmental stewardship and community involvement.