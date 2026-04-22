Triple R expands Caye Caulker operations with new ambulance

The Rickilee Response and Rescue team (Triple R) expanded its emergency response capacity in Caye Caulker by adding a fully equipped ambulance. The island-based emergency team, which also operates in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, welcomed the upgrade, noting that it will significantly improve their emergency response on La Isla Cariñosa, where they previously relied on a golf cart.

The Caye Caulker community, along with Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott, commended the Triple R team for its continued dedication to providing emergency services to the island. Through the Village Council, the community reaffirmed its support, stating its commitment to working alongside Triple R as they respond to daily emergencies across Caye Caulker.

On behalf of Triple R’s management team, Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, Vanessa Parham, and Tracy Curtin expressed their gratitude to Chairlady Villanueva-Pott and her councilors for their ongoing support. They noted that the new ambulance will not only improve response times but also provide a safer and more spacious environment for patient care during transport to the island’s health center. “Thank you for embracing the Triple R concept and for your tremendous support and assistance in making this initiative a reality,” the team stated.

Triple R also acknowledged RCD Rapidito Cargo Depot for facilitating the ambulance’s transportation to Caye Caulker at no cost. “Your contribution is deeply appreciated and plays a vital role in strengthening our emergency response capacity,” the organization said. The team further commended its Caye Caulker responders for their continued commitment, readiness, and strong spirit of service to the community.

Established in June 2017, Triple R is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in Houston, Texas, U.S.A., and operates across the Cayes. The organization was formed following the tragic death of Rickilee Mercer, an American national who was found deceased on the leeward coast of Ambergris Caye on March 1, 2017, after being reported missing a day earlier. Mercer had been jet skiing near Secret Beach at the time of her disappearance. The incident highlighted the need for emergency response services on both land and water, leading to the creation of Triple R.

The volunteer-run organization continues to play a vital role in emergency response across the islands and remains open to new members. For emergencies in Caye Caulker, the public is encouraged to contact Triple R via its hotline at 627-1117.