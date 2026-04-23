San Pedro marks Earth Day with cleanups and community events

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, joined the rest of Belize in observing Earth Day on April 22nd, hosting a series of activities focused on environmental conservation and community engagement. The annual observance brought together residents, organizations, and local authorities to promote sustainability amid ongoing concerns about rising tourism and environmental pressures on the island.

Earth Day, observed globally since 1970, aims to raise awareness of environmental protection and to encourage action to address issues such as pollution, deforestation, and climate change. In San Pedro, the day’s activities underscored the importance of preserving the island’s natural resources, particularly its marine ecosystems and coastal areas.

The day began with collaborative cleanup efforts north of the island, led by the San Pedro Town Council in partnership with the Ambergris North Alliance. Volunteers worked along beaches and roadways, removing debris to protect waterways, wildlife habitats, and the coastal environment.

These initiatives come amid growing concerns about plastic pollution and coastal erosion, both of which have been exacerbated by recent weather events. Organizers noted that the cleanups are part of ongoing efforts, including monthly beach sweeps coordinated by the Ambergris North Alliance since early 2026, to keep shorelines cleaner and build environmental awareness within the community.

In addition to the cleanup campaign, the day featured educational and creative activities. The documentary “Wealth Untold” was screened at The Truck Stop at 6:30PM, highlighting Belize’s rich natural resources and the threats to its biodiversity. Later that evening, a reservation-only “Paint and Splash” event invited participants to create artwork inspired by ocean conservation, blending artistic expression with environmental advocacy.

San Pedro Town Council’s Alex Ek emphasized the importance of collective action, noting, “Earth Day reminds us that San Pedro’s beauty is our wealth. Collaborations like ours with the Ambergris North Alliance demonstrate that collective action works. We’ve removed tons of waste this year alone, protecting our reefs for future generations.”

As tourism continues to grow, local stakeholders say sustained environmental initiatives will be essential to preserving Ambergris Caye’s appeal. These efforts not only protect the island’s ecosystems but also support a more sustainable future for residents and visitors.