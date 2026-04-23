Thursday, April 23, 2026
Community and Society

San Pedro team competes at Offshore World Championship in Costa Rica

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San Pedro Town’s Captain Jaime Guerrero, along with Team Catchin’ A Buzz, represented Belize at one of the world’s most prestigious fishing tournaments, the Costa Offshore World Championship (OWC). The highly regarded event, held from April 20th to 22nd in Quepos, Costa Rica, brought together over 38 teams from 20 countries, making participation a significant achievement for any captain and crew.
On the first day of competition, Team Catchin’ A Buzz delivered a strong performance at sea, releasing more than 20 sailfish and one blue marlin. By the end of the day, they secured fourth place overall in the points jackpot standings with 7,500 points.
The second day proved more challenging, as the Belizean team was unable to secure the points needed to maintain their early momentum. However, they rebounded on the final day, topping the Billfish category with 5,300 points. They were followed by a team from Brazil and the 2021 OWC champions. At the conclusion of the tournament, Catchin’ A Buzz placed sixth overall among the international field.
The team also earned recognition in the Anglers Category, with Victor Hernandez placing third for Belize after accumulating 3,400 points.
Catchin’ A Buzz is well known in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, as one of the island’s top-performing fishing teams. In addition to competing internationally, they are consistent contenders in the annual Deep Sea Classic, held at Grand Caribe north of San Pedro each summer. In 2025, they secured second place in the popular tournament, which attracts teams from across Belize and the wider region.
Their success extends beyond recent competitions. At the 2022 Deep Sea Classic, Catchin’ A Buzz claimed the top prize with a total of 2,545 points after catching and releasing an estimated 200-pound marlin. These accomplishments earned them recognition from OWC organizers, who selected the Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic as a qualifying tournament and extended an invitation to the island team to compete in this year’s championship in Costa Rica.

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Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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