Caye Caulker Village Council seeks referendum over police station property

The Caye Caulker Village Council continues to collect signatures from residents to trigger a referendum on the future of the current police station property (Parcel 815). The council is encouraging Hicaqueños to sign a petition at its offices to oppose any potential sale of the land and to gather enough registered voters to initiate a formal referendum.

To reach a wider audience, the council set up pop-up booths across the island on April 22nd to collect signatures. Booths were placed at key locations, including the Bahia entrance, the Split, and the Palapa Beach area, and operated from 9:30AM to 3PM. Additional stations were set up at the basketball court (9:30AM to 5PM), the Community Center (9:30AM to 7PM), and Northside Happy Lobster (10AM to 3PM). “Let’s save the police station as a community. Roots over riches, and unity brings strength,” the council stated. If successful, the referendum would allow residents to vote on whether Parcel 815 should remain under government ownership or be transferred to the Village Council.

The ongoing effort follows a series of peaceful demonstrations and public meetings regarding the property where the Caye Caulker Police Station is located. The original building was demolished to make way for a new structure funded through the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). However, construction has been paused following reports that the property may be up for sale. Residents have expressed concern, arguing that the land should remain dedicated to housing the police station and not be sold.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, which oversees the Belize Police Department, secured title to the land in 2023 with CABEI funding. He stated that the parcel remains government-owned and designated for police use. Perez also said construction was halted after an unidentified buyer reportedly made an offer. He noted that the government was not permitted to address the matter before the reports surfaced publicly. The Minister of Home Affairs, Honorable Oscar Mira, has not yet issued an official statement on the situation.

The Village Council maintains that it was not consulted about any potential developments on the property. Officials stated that if an offer were made, the local administration should have been included in the discussions. “All we want is to be engaged,” said Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott.

The project is valued at approximately BZ$1.54 million. In the meantime, the Caye Caulker Police Formation continues operating from a temporary location south of the island.