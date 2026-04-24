Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye supports island institutions

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Belize City, recently contributed to the well-being of the island community by donating food to several local institutions. Beneficiaries included the New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist School, Hope Haven Children’s Home and Empowerment Center, and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

The donation to the primary school included 2,160 meals, while Hope Haven and NEMO each received 216 meals. According to the club, the food packages consisted of rice, beans, lentils, and nutrient mixes.

Hope Haven expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that any support for the children’s home is greatly appreciated. This is not the first time the Rotary Club has assisted the organization. In previous years, the club contributed to the renovation of Hope Haven’s kitchen and playroom. Playroom improvements included freshly painted walls, new artwork and graphics, shelves, benches, toys, books, and a chalkboard.

Management at New Horizon also thanked the Rotary Club for the assistance, which will help provide meals for students. The club has been a longstanding partner of the school and is located in the DFC subdivision. One of the school’s most recent major contributions from the Rotarians was a new playground, completed in March of this year.

President of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, Pete Davis, stated that the organization remains committed to supporting the community and is planning future initiatives for San Pedro. He noted that the club continues to identify projects that benefit schools, community groups, and other institutions across the island. According to Davis, the club’s work is ongoing, with additional projects expected soon.

Among its other initiatives, the Rotary Club has partnered with the Chair of the Love Foundation to distribute wheelchairs across Ambergris Caye. The most recent distribution took place in December of last year, when 15 island residents received wheelchairs. The effort was part of a nationwide initiative that delivered 260 wheelchairs across Belize.