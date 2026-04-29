Belize Showcases Sustainable Diving at Beyond Blue Summit

The Beyond Blue Dive Summit, officially titled Beyond Blue: Belize’s Great Dive for Sustainability, was held from April 22nd to 25th, 2026, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Hosted at Sunset Caribe Resort, the four-day event brought together international media, content creators, dive professionals, and conservation advocates. Organized by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the summit featured guided dives at renowned sites such as the Great Blue Hole, Half Moon Caye Wall, the WIT Concrete Shipwreck, and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Participants explored Belize’s marine biodiversity while gaining insight into sustainable tourism practices.

The summit combined hands-on diving with structured discussions to promote responsible marine tourism. Daily dives highlighted different aspects of Belize’s underwater ecosystems and conservation efforts. Evening “Deep Dive Sessions” featured experts from organizations including the Belize Audubon Society, Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation. These sessions addressed site-specific conservation strategies and broader environmental frameworks. Networking opportunities throughout the event encouraged collaboration and advocacy through media coverage and digital storytelling.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve played a central role, delivering a presentation on its history, conservation programs, and daily operations, along with hosting a booth for one-on-one engagement with attendees. Participants also visited the reserve and its marine education center as part of the program.

Belize has built a strong reputation as a leading dive destination through long-term conservation and regulatory efforts. Iconic sites such as the Great Blue Hole continue to attract global attention, supported by ongoing work by organizations including the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The summit was supported by sponsors such as MADISCO Belize, Travelers Liquors, Bowen & Bowen Ltd., Tropic Air, Ramon’s Village Resort, Belize Pro Dive Center, the Belize Audubon Society, and the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association.

Participants included Claudio Brandileone, PADI Regional Manager for Central America, along with representatives from international media outlets such as Dive Magazine (UK), Plongez Magazine and Subaqua (France), Notable Life (Canada), Folha de São Paulo (Brazil), Lonely Planet, Dive In Magazine, PADI/Scuba Diving Magazine (USA), and Canal 26 (Argentina), as well as digital content creators like Matador Network.

Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Diaspora Relations, the Honorable Anthony Mahler, emphasized the importance of the initiative. “Beyond Blue is designed to bridge experience and advocacy,” he said. “The event positions Belize not only as a premier dive destination but as a leader in responsible marine tourism.” From Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s perspective, key discussions included the impacts of coastal development, sea turtle monitoring programs around Ambergris Caye, and coral restoration efforts.

The summit highlighted Belize’s approach to sustainable tourism, prioritizing long-term ecosystem health while supporting economic growth. Organizers noted that the event created opportunities for new partnerships, increased international exposure, and strengthened collaboration among tourism stakeholders and conservation organizations. Continued coverage by participating media outlets is expected to further elevate Belize’s presence in the global dive market and promote conservation-focused tourism.