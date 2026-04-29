Free Culinary Training in San Pedro Celebrates 18 Graduates

San Pedro resident Shelley Arceo Huber hosted a graduation ceremony on April 25th, celebrating 18 students who completed a hands-on culinary training program. The course, which included school-aged participants from across San Pedro Town, was offered at no cost under the Mama Vilma’s Family Home NGO. The 12-week program was held at Huber’s The Barge Hut Restaurant in the Boca del Rio area.

The ceremony began shortly after 5:30PM, with Mistress of Ceremonies Patty Arceo welcoming guests and parents. Huber congratulated the graduates and thanked families for their trust in the program. “I am very proud of you all,” she said. “This is just the beginning of what can become the career of your lives. I encourage you to continue pursuing your dreams and share what you have learned.”

Huber, who has more than 50 years of experience in the culinary field, told The Sun that the program also emphasized discipline and safety, including proper attire, cleanliness, and careful use of kitchen equipment. “Each week focused on something different,” she explained. “They fried, baked, prepared various dishes, and made desserts. They learned many cooking techniques.”

She added that plans are underway for a second program later this year, which will run for two months rather than three. The initiative will again be organized by Mama Vilma’s Family Home NGO, named in honor of her late mother.

Area Representative Andre Perez attended the event and offered words of encouragement. “We live on an island where tourism is a key part of our livelihoods, and gastronomy plays an important role in this industry,” Perez said. “If you choose this path, you are on the right track. I encourage you to continue working hard toward your goals—you are all winners.” He also presented tokens of appreciation to each graduate.

After the ceremony, students received their certificates of completion and showcased their skills by serving a dinner they had prepared. Guests and parents commended the young chefs for the meal, which featured a full menu and dessert.

Huber noted that donations to support the program are welcome. Those interested in contributing can call 671-3533. She encouraged the community to continue supporting youth development initiatives, emphasizing that young people are the island’s and the country’s future.