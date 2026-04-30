Caribbean Tourism Leaders Gather in San Pedro for Sustainability Talks

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, hosted the 2026 Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development under the theme “Tourism in Full Color,” highlighting the integration of the blue, green, and orange economies into a sustainable development path. The conference, held from April 27th to 30th, welcomed more than 300 delegates from 29 countries.

Hosted by the Belize Tourism Board in partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization, the event focused on how the region can grow its tourism industry while protecting the natural environment on which it depends. The “color economies” outlined in the theme represent a framework for sustainable development, emphasizing ocean resources, environmental sustainability, and creative industries.

Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, the Honorable Anthony Mahler, welcomed delegates during the opening ceremony. “As one people, we’ve built a nation of warmth and cultural richness. This is Belize, where the natural world and the human story are extraordinary and truly worth protecting,” Mahler said. “This is precisely why we are here—to advance sustainable tourism across the Caribbean and beyond. The survival of our economies, our people, and our planet depends on how we grow and manage our tourism industry.”

Mahler noted that tourism remains one of the world’s largest industries and a key driver of development across more than 140 countries. Citing UN Tourism data, he said international tourist arrivals reached a record 1.5 billion worldwide in 2025, generating an estimated US$2.2 trillion in export revenues. Of that total, the Caribbean welcomed approximately 70 million visitors, evenly split between cruise passengers and overnight stays.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said hosting the conference presents an important opportunity for regional collaboration. “It also puts San Pedro on the map as a leading destination in Belize,” he told The Sun. “We appreciate everyone for attending and welcome them to our island.” He added that it is always a privilege for San Pedro to host international events of this scale.

Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization Council, Ian Gooding-Edghill, addressed the ongoing need for climate justice in small island developing states. “In the face of these realities, the Caribbean cannot afford to simply depend on tourism—we must reimagine it,” he said. “This conference challenges us to rethink how tourism interacts with the wider economy and society.”

Keynote speaker Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan, Chief Executive of New Zealand Māori Tourism, emphasized the role of culture in shaping the tourism industry. “If tourism is the economy, then culture is the infrastructure,” she said. “These are not ideas that sit alongside the business—they shape the business.” She added that the integration of the “color economies” must reflect a balance between environment, culture, creativity, identity, and heritage, while recognizing that countries face different challenges and opportunities.

Over the four-day conference, delegates participated in a series of panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions covering key topics such as climate resilience, sustainable investment, community-based tourism, digital innovation, and workforce development. Presentations and interactive sessions explored practical strategies for integrating the blue, green, and orange economies, while addressing shared regional challenges.

Cultural showcases and site experiences also highlighted Belize’s unique tourism product. The conference concluded with a renewed commitment among regional stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, advance sustainable tourism policies, and ensure the long-term resilience of the Caribbean’s tourism industry.