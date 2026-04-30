Firearm Licensing Changes Announced as FACB Lifts .223 Moratorium

On April 22nd, Belize’s Firearms and Ammunition Control Board (FACB) issued two notices updating nationwide firearm licensing procedures. The changes allow certain firearm modifications without additional permits and lift the moratorium on new .223 rifles, effective June 1st. The updates aim to streamline the licensing process while enhancing safety and compliance.

According to the FACB, approved modifications include adding scopes, lights, grips, and bipods to existing licensed firearms. These changes do not require additional permits, provided they do not alter the firearm’s caliber or ammunition capacity. The board also lifted the moratorium on .223 rifles after completing an audit of their circulation. Applicants must still meet established requirements, including proof of identity, police records, character references, and certification from an approved firearm safety instructor. Licenses are issued for specific firearm types.

The FACB, established in 2023 under the Firearms Act, transferred licensing authority from the Commissioner of Police to a structured board system. Previous changes included comprehensive application forms, a processing period of approximately two to three months, mandatory certified training, and requirements for the separate storage of firearms and ammunition, with limits of up to 200 rounds for personal protection. A moratorium on .223 rifles has been in place since 2024, pending the audit.

Francis Usher, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of National Defense and Border Security, said the notices were issued to clarify the application process and improve transparency. “The notice we sent out outlined the application process, and we felt it was important to explain it clearly. What was important to the board was the integrity of the process,” Usher said. “We wanted to ensure that all the information is available so that anyone interested in applying for a firearm has everything they need. The notice outlines the different classes of firearms, associated fees, and where to access the necessary information.”

He added that applicants do not need to pay agents to complete the process. “We just wanted to reiterate that you don’t need to pay an agent to apply for a firearm,” Usher said.

The FACB expects these updates to reduce reliance on licensing agents by making information more accessible to the public. The board also anticipates shorter processing times, periodic retesting for renewals, and the eventual implementation of digital systems. These measures are intended to strengthen public safety and promote responsible firearm ownership.

For more information, the public is encouraged to contact the FACB at 822-2218.