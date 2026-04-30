‘Ocean Guardians’ Screening Highlights Marine Conservation Through Animation

On April 25th at 7PM, Creative Imageries Motion Art Studio (CIMAS) hosted a screening of its animated series Ocean Guardians at the SunBreeze Hotel. The event brought together community leaders, educators, creatives, and tourism stakeholders for an evening focused on environmental awareness through storytelling. Among those in attendance were Miss San Pedro, representatives from the San Pedro Town Council, and partners such as Blue Water Grill and Gypsy Restaurant. Live musical performances added to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

The screening highlighted CIMAS’s four-part animated series, produced with support from the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future. Developed by a team of more than 20 animators from across Belize—many of them women—the series aims to educate viewers about the importance of protecting the country’s marine resources. The production also underscores the direct link between conservation efforts and Belize’s tourism-driven economy, particularly in coastal communities such as San Pedro.

CIMAS, a Belize-based studio specializing in 2D and 3D animation, continues to position itself at the intersection of the creative “orange” economy and the sustainable “blue” economy. Through projects like Ocean Guardians, the studio uses visual storytelling to raise awareness about environmental issues while promoting local talent and innovation.

In the lead-up to the screening, CIMAS held animation boot camps for young people, offering hands-on training in digital animation and storytelling. These sessions were designed to equip participants with skills that can lead to employment in the creative sector or to the development of independent projects. The initiative reflects a broader effort to nurture local talent and expand Belize’s growing creative industry.

Supporters of the event praised its educational value and relevance. “This series reminds us why our oceans matter to tourism and sustainability,” said a representative from the San Pedro Town Council.

Musical performances by Newani Martinez, an emerging musician and cultural ambassador honoring the legacy of his father, the late Honduran Garifuna icon Aurelio Martinez, and Belize City artist Amunique McFadzean enhanced the evening and beautifully complemented the event’s theme.

Looking ahead, CIMAS plans to continue expanding its work in animation and environmental advocacy. A follow-up screening is scheduled for May 2nd at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts, where a wider audience will be introduced to the series. Future initiatives include collaborations with sponsors on key environmental topics, expanded training programs, and continued investment in Belize’s creative economy.

Organizers noted that events like this not only raise awareness but also create opportunities for partnerships and long-term impact. By combining education, creativity, and community engagement, Ocean Guardians represents a step forward in promoting sustainable practices while showcasing Belizean talent on a broader stage.

For more information, contact CIMAS at 622-5452 or [email protected].